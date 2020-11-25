The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, was closed effective Monday, Nov. 16.
At this time, the board is hoping to re-open in January. The annual Christmas Tree Lane and gingerbread house gallery had been canceled previously.
Someone will continue to stop by the office to check for phone messages and emails, so if you have questions, you can still call 815-432-2215 or send emails to ichs221567@yahoo.com. Updates will be posted to the group’s Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka plus be released to public news media.