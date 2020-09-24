No one was injured in a Thursday afternoon house fire in Watseka.
Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said the fire department was called at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 24 to 526 E. Locust
“Fire was found in an upstairs bedroom,” he said via email. “The fire was contained to that bedroom and part of the hallway.”
There was smoke and water damage upstairs and some water damage downstairs.
The residents, unnamed in the report, were home at the time of the fire and all made it out safely with no injuries.
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents, including three adults and three children.
The “cause of the fire appears to be an electrical issue,” he said.
All units were back in the station at 4:22 p.m. Responding departments were Watseka Fire Department and Riverside Ambulance.