There were no injuries reported in an early morning vehicle-bus accident in rural Iroquois County Monday.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident happened at 7;14 a.m. Jan. 25 on Illinois 1 north of 2300 North Road. A yellow 2018 school bus driven by Linda L. Smith, 69, Sheldon, was southbound on Route 1 north of Iroquois County Road 2300 North. A blue 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Anne L. Romadka, 32, Momence, was also southbound on Illinois1, directly behind the bus. The bus had its yellow flashing hazard lights on prior to stopping at 2319 North Route 1 to load a student. The bus came to a complete stop in the roadway. Prior to the bus activating the red stop signals, it was rear ended by the Romadka vehicle.
Romadka was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.