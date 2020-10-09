Nila J Moore
Nila J Moore formally of Watseka passed away September 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was Born October 17, 1936 to the Reverend Joseph L Bright and Dorthea Coe Bright in Indiana. Nila spent the majority of her adult life in Watseka. She was active in the centennial Christian church and loved her jobs at both RP Roberts workshop and the Watseka hospital, especially with the two north gang.
According to Her daughter Melody Shacter “She was always my number one cheerleader”.
Nila was preceded in death by her husband Glendon J Moore. Surviving family is her daughter Melody (Crouch) Shacter (David), Jacksonville FL grandsons Zachary Shacter (Elise), Nathrop Colorado, Jacob Shacter (Dakota) and two great granddaughters Jacksonville Fl.