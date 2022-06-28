SHELDON, ILLINOIS — On Sunday, June 26, four apprentices from Zumwalt Acres, rural Sheldon, presented a program on the farm and explained what takes place there. The four apprentices were Gavi Welbel, Daniel Block, Luisa Cichowski and Sophie Lieberman.
The process of developing Zumwalt Acres began when JR Zumwalt wrote a letter to his Dad (Bill Zumwalt) – 1981: A vision for a perennial farm on this very land: “We could create a system of agriculture that would lay the groundwork for generations; a system that would breathe life and health back into this ground.” And, 40 years later, in the summer of 2020, Zumwalt Acres was founded. Welbel is the sixth generation to work on the farm.
The mission of Zumwalt Acres is to foster a new generation of farmers, scientists and activists to build a better food system and tackle climate change. The work is grounded in community building, environmental farming practices, and scientific research.
Currently there are 1.5 acres of fruits aned vegetables, with one acre of fruit and nut trees. There is a 12-acre hay field and a field of buckwheat. Each year, 7-10 apprentices, ages 18-27, work on the farm, helping to raise food, conduct research, gather data and generate results. There are three gardens: One in which the food goes to the farmers' market, one where the produce is dedicated to providing food to lcoal food pantries, and the other which provides food for the apprentices. Interspersed in those gardens are a lot of fruit and nut trees, such as pear, apple, chestnut, hazelnut, persimmon and more. Most of the food the apprentices consume is what they produce, so, for the most part, they are vegan during their apprenticeship.
There is what is also known as a “3 Sisters Garden,” which features corn, beans and squash all planted together. They form a symbolic relationship in the ground and help each other to grow.
The apprentices are a driven group of college students or recent graduates who are excited about ag and soil health. This year's apprentices are Marya, Bella, Sophie, Daniel, Luisa, Lexi, Sydney, Julia and Isa. The group gets support from JR Zumwalt, John Zumwalt, USDA funding, Natural Resources and Conservation Services, and SARE (Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education). The USDA encourages agriforestry because it's a really powerful conservation technique – it adds habitat for wildlife, you are putting deeper roots into the ground that don't get tilled up every season, and the trees provide shade for grazing animals.
The farm does have soil additives, and one of those is biochar, which the group makes. Biochar is wood burned in a special way to lock in the carbon instead of releasing it into the atmosphere. They currently are using ash trees which have been killed by the emerald ash borer.
Mushrooms are becoming a staple of Zumwalt Acres as shitake, oyster and lion's mane varieties are grown. They are grown inside and outside of the farm home inside buckets filled with straw that are innoculated with the spawn of oyster mushrooms. Currently, they are producing 10-15 pounds of mushrooms per week.
As food production increases, the question of what to do with all the extra food has to be dealt with. Currently, the group is selling to Down on the Farm, which is a farmer-to-farmer organization that sells the produce to other farmers. They are also looking for more organizatins which will help them get the food to the people at affordable prices.
Research is being conducted by the group on rock fertilizer, which is silicate-based and commonly found across America, and it's turned into a fine rock dust powder similar to limestone, which farmers add every so often to neutralize the ph levels in the soil. The rock is basalt and, basically, it is the waste byproduct from mining. It's applied to the fields the same way limestone is. The silicate-based rock powder captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and as a result of climate change, there is an excess of carbon dioxide. The rock powder is a streamlined way of removing the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into the waterways. The streams and rivers eventually empty into the ocean where the carbon is beneficial. It has also been shown to increase crop yields which may lead to less dependency on other fertilizers. The first year showed a 50% increase in oat seeds.
The group is aiming for their farm practices to work with existing practices farmers in the area are using. This is part of their community-building efforts. This also works hand-in-hand with their options of food distribution. They have submitted an EBT application so their food products can go to those who really need them, and they will continue taking part in local markets.
Recently two beehives, which involves around 20,000 bees, have been added to help with pollination.
Following the presentation, the apprentices fielded questions from the audience. They further talked about the rock fertilizer. They don't keep livestock and such on the farm because the apprentices aren't there year-round to tend to the animals. There are goats on the farm, but those are returned after the season. Apprentices are chosen through an application process, with applications sent nation-wide to various colleges, universities and organizations.
Wildlife can be hazardous to the young trees being planted, so tree tubes are put around them the first few years. This prevents the leaves from being eaten or the bark being rubbed off. Fences have been installed around some of the plots to keep wildlife out. There are organic plant oils being used which are non-chemical but help in deterring the wildlife.
Compost and different fertilizers are used to help make the plants strong enough to defend themselves from diseases and insects.
Their research hasn't been published in academic journals yet but the research is shared with others who are interested in their practices.
Since basalt is a waste product, the group is able to get the product free as companies want to get rid of it. The main cost to using basalt is transportation of the product to the farm. Because the rock fertilizer captures carbon dioxide, the government and other corporations are willing to pay farmers to use the product, which serves as a service to clean the air.
To share their research, ideas and workable approaches with the public, apprentices of Zumwalt Acres plan events. One such event will take place Friday, July 15, which will be an informational field day at the farm. This Climate Smart Agriculture Field Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. - it's a free event and lunch will be provided. To register, visit https://thelandconnection.org/events/climate-smart-agriculture-field-walk. You can also register by calling 815-216-9081; if you have to leave a message, please include your name, phone number, address and email. Once registered, directions to Zumwalt Acres will be given to you.
The field day will offer a tour of the farm to show all the practices being put in place. They'll talk about the trees they've planted and explain why those trees were chosen. They'll show the fields where the rock dust powder is used and what the effects have been.