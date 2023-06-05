Hodolitz

Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Hodolitz, a native of Woodland, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

 Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Joy, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SASEBO, Japan - Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Hodolitz a native of Woodland, Illinois, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

Hodolitz attended Watseka Community High School and graduated in 2014.

Tags