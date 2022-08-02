A former Woodland resident is emphasizing the importance of early detection of cancer and using some unique ways to get that message out.
Travis Brown is a five-year colon cancer survivor. “I had surgery and chemo and all is good now,” he said via email.
Brown now lives in Tennessee but takes part in the 24 Hours of Lemons race in Joliet, which is Aug. 13 this year.
“I have changed the theme (decals) on my car to use it as a means to get the message out that early detection is key to surviving cancer. I being a man, tended to ignore the signs until it was nearly too late. It is my hope that people see this and go get checked before things are too late,” he said.
He didn’t think much of early symptoms he was having.
“Back in 2016 I started noticing a few things,” he said. “Changes in my stool, occasional blood and a pain in my side that lingered for a long time. I ignored the first two completely and wrote off the pain as a pulled muscle or normal ache due to getting older. The pain did not go away however and got to the part where I could not sit down and eat Christmas dinner with my family as it was hurting every time I ate by that point. I went to a walk in clinic and they ran an x-ray or other test and immediately sent me to the ER.
“I was told I had an abscess and if I did not have emergency surgery it could burst and kill me at any time. To say I was shocked is putting it mildly. I was a little worked up as I drove to the ER and checked in. They ended up keeping me a full week and drawing off the abscess with an operation that used a needle guided by a CT scan to precisely get to the problem area. They sent me home with strict diet orders and a plan to do a test in about two months as they were not sure what was causing the abscess, it was possibly diverticulitis. They wanted time to settle down inflammation before doing a colonoscopy. They did it about two months later and I flunked it. Nearly fully obstructed.
“I got the call it was officially cancer April 1. By the end of April they were rolling me into surgery. They took a mass out larger than a baseball out and sewed me back together then as soon as I healed, started chemotherapy to make sure the cancer had all been killed off. I missed a ton of work that year but luckily my daughter and mother were able to pull things together at our family owned car repair business and I could focus on getting better. I finished chemo the week of Thanksgiving 2017. I wasn't quite able to eat that Thursday due to the after effects of chemo making me still feel poorly but we were able to sit down a few days late and really be thankful that year. I was bless with great doctors, nurses and the prayers of literally thousands of people all over.”
Brown said it is important for people to get screened and not to dismiss warning signs.
“Too many of us, men especially, are quick to dismiss health issues. I like to refer to it as Man Code. If we don't have a visible broken bone, we can stop the bleeding with a paper towel and electricians tape and the fever isn't over 105 we take an aspirin and go on with our day. The problem is that by ignoring the symptoms we often put our health and life in jeopardy,” he said. “I nearly waited too late. I have lost family that waited too late. It's a cultural thing, all the way back to when they were calling "shake it off and get up" back when we were kids. Or as my doctor who is awesome said after operating on me for the fourth time last year for multiple hernias said. "we are men, we do stupid things" after I confessed to doing another stupid thing.”
Brown got involved with racing in 2020.
“Back in 2020 I was approached about our business sponsoring a car in the 24 Hours of Lemons, he said. “I was aware of the series due to some articles I have read over the years. It's a budget series that races on road courses all over the US. You are supposed to start with a car that only cost 500 dollars before you add safety equipment. Parts like tires and brakes are exempt from the budget. The races typically take place over two days and we are racing for about 14 hours over those two days. We drive until its time for fuel and then come in and the driver gets out and we refuel and a new driver gets in. Everyone has to wear full race gear, helmet, suit, shoes gloves etc as well as a neck restraint. The car has a racing seat and a full cage around the driver and a fire suppression system. Other than that its mostly stock.
“Our car was purchased from a team in northern Illinois already built. We had intentions of building our own car but this was cheaper. The experienced people will tell you its much easier for a new team to buy an already built car than to try and build one the first time out. Our car is a 1990 Miata, which is very fun to drive but limits who can drive due to its small size. They really prefer the oddball cars in the 24 Hours of Lemons so a Miata is considered a bit lame. They would love something more eccentric. They love odd cars that no one in their right mind would drive like a Pinto or a Dodge Omni from the ‘80s. We are working on a ’59 Edsel but it's a slow process.
“We raced twice in 2021 and have already raced once this year. Part of the fun is that I get to race with my two sons Caleb and Ethan. They are 20 and 24. A lot of racing is one guy driving and a team watching, this is different in that all of the team gets to drive every race. We have raced at Gingerman in South Haven, Michigan, National Corvette Museum at Bowling Green, Kentucky and Barber at Leeds, Alabama. The next race is at Autobahn Country Club in Joliet. Not only do they prefer oddball cars, they also love oddball themes. We've raced against a older Mercedes dressed up as a Beverly Hillbillies theme complete with Jed and Granny sitting on the roof (they removed them for the race but kept the stuffed bobcat) and a RIP Betty White car which was covered with large pictures of her and the back of the car featured her um waving to the cars behind her in a fashion with the word Goodbye in big letters.
“Before redoing the car in its present scheme we had a Faber College theme based on the movie Animal House. This stemmed from my desire to go racing again at the age of 50. It was kind of a crazy thing to do, but I felt like with my new lease on life what could be better than doing something crazy. Or to sum up a line from the movie that is our team name, "A stupid and futile gesture" This series puts an emphasis on having fun and being safe on the track and not being overly competitive. If you want to race and have fun come out. If you want to spend ten thousand dollars and the only thing in your mind is arguing with everyone and winning trophies, go find a different place to race. This group is quick to lend a hand to a racer that needs a part or a tool. The goal is finishing. And having fun. It's not unheard of for a track to host a potluck the night before the race.”
Not only are Brown’s sons involved, but he has friends involved, too. “My two sons drive most of the races with me. We pick up a fourth driver every race and this race we are adding Chanin Cotter who used to live in Gilman and graduated from Iroquois West. His family originally lived in Woodland and our families grew up together and stayed close even after they moved to the Gilman and Onarga area. He used to compete against me at the fair in the demolition derbies and his family also showed livestock there for years.
“Another interesting tie in that is local is that we have a dinosaur on our car, part of the get checked theme, ‘dinosaurs didn't get checked and now they are extinct’. We borrowed (with permission) the dinosaur imagery from the Earth Experience-Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History in Murfreesboro which was founded and operated by my cousin Alan Brown, a C-I grad who now lives in Tennessee as well and teaches geology at Middle Tennessee State University. Alan also travels to Montana every year to dig for fossils, often taking students with him,” he said.
Brown graduated from Watseka Community High School in 1989 and went on to Kankakee Community College. His wife, Tina, graduated from WCHS in 1991. They moved to Tennessee to attend college and now own two repair shops. “I manage the auto repair shop and she manages the truck shop. I have been working at my shop since 2003 and bought out the old owners 11 years ago. We just opened the truck shop about a year-and-a-half ago,” he said.
He has fond memories of growing up in Woodland and Iroquois County.
“Woodland was a great place to be a kid. We could ride our bikes anywhere and had so much fun. There weren't many kids our age so the ones that lived there formed bonds,” he said. “It has been great reconnecting with some of them on social media. I miss the fair so much. What a great atmosphere and people and those pork burgers! Some years we would camp there and it was really great.
Using the theme of his race vehicles to help get the word out about screenings and early detection of cancer is a natural progression.
“I think attitude is key for dealing with any big challenge in life,” he said. “ It would have been easy to get down about cancer. I mean who would think you would have colon cancer at 45? They used to not even recommend testing for it until you were 50! But I chose to use humor in helping me through the situation. One of my favorite memories was an image of my face Photoshopped on Tom Hanks body in the movie A League of their Own. The message has been altered. It now says "There's no crying in chemo!" Another time one of my awesome nurses was giving me a shot and I thanked her. She was surprised. No one had ever thanked her for giving a shot before. I mean it hurts right? But here's the thing. It's all part of the journey. I needed that shot to heal. So I told her I appreciated the job she was doing. I can't say enough about nurses, especially the ones that work at the chemo office. They are awesome, doing what has to be a really tough job.”
Brown said he plans to be in the Watseka area Aug. 11 and then head to Joliet to the track on Aug. 12 to get the car signed in and practice before the Aug. 13 race.