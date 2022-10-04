Each year, Harvest Daze takes place the first full weekend of October. It is sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society and it is the non-profit group’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds are used by the ICHS to pay utility bills for the Old Courthouse Museum throughout the winter.

Part of Harvest Daze is the Pumpkin Patch, sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. There is a junior division, for those 14 years and younger, and a senior division, for those 15 years and older. Additionally, there is a Pick of the Patch in which visitors to the Pumpkin Patch vote for their favorite entries; there is a President’s Choice, which is for Best Use of Theme; and there is a Guess the Weight contest. The theme of this year’s Pumpkin Patch was “Down on the Farm.”

