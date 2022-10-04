Each year, Harvest Daze takes place the first full weekend of October. It is sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society and it is the non-profit group’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds are used by the ICHS to pay utility bills for the Old Courthouse Museum throughout the winter.
Part of Harvest Daze is the Pumpkin Patch, sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. There is a junior division, for those 14 years and younger, and a senior division, for those 15 years and older. Additionally, there is a Pick of the Patch in which visitors to the Pumpkin Patch vote for their favorite entries; there is a President’s Choice, which is for Best Use of Theme; and there is a Guess the Weight contest. The theme of this year’s Pumpkin Patch was “Down on the Farm.”
This year’s Guess the Weight contest featured the Farmer Brown family, which was made up five pumpkins: Farmer Brown, his wife, Grandma, and the farmer’s two children. The actual total weight of the pumpkin family was 59 pounds, two ounces. Pamela Cross of Watseka was the winner as she came closest to the actual weight without going over. Her guess was 58 pounds, 11.5 ounces.
The Pumpkin Patch featured 127 entries this year. Most of the entries came from Robyn Butler’s art students at Watseka Community High School, which also included junior high-aged students. Other entries came from Crescent City Grade School in which junior high teacher Julie Dunn had her students decorate pumpkins.
In the junior category, first place went to Kinzie Smith of CCGS, with second going to Taylor Maple; third went to Lydia Mustered, Watseka; fourth went to Victoria Milk, Crescent City; fifth was a two-way tie between Ellie Rabe of Crescent City and Taylor Bright of Watseka; and sixth place went to Ella Combes of Watseka.
In the senior division all those who placed attend Watseka schools: First place went to Alexys Young, second went to James Newell, third went to Sayge Sowers, fourth went to Kimberly Ruiz, fifth went to Emma Roberts, and sixth went to Ella Smith.
The Pick of the Patch winners are voted upon by visitors to the Pumpkin Patch. First place went to Alexys Young, Watseka; second went to Taylor Maple, Watseka; third went to James Newell, Watseka; fourth went to Kimberly Ruiz, Watseka; fifth went to Kinzie Smith, Crescent City; and sixth went to Sayge Sowers.
Kinzie Smith, an eighth grade student at Crescent City Grade School, won the President’s Choice — Best Use of Theme award.
The ICGS wanted to give a special thanks to Phil Wilkey, WCHS ag teacher and FFA advisor, who helped with tables, setting up and taking down the display of pumpkins.