Winners in the Watseka Fourth of July Parade have been announced.

Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Watseka presented the parade July 3.

Winners chosen by the judges include:

Best Farm Entry - CME Farm

Best Religious Entry - Christ Lutheran High School

Best Children’s Unit - Watseka Little League

Best Commercial Entry - Iroquois County Historical Society and Genealogy

Best Walk Unit - Express Employment Professionals

Best Use of Them “Proud to be an American” - Dave Kestel and Kevin Durbin

Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle - Watseka Fire Department

