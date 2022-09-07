A trio of Wellington youths placed in the recent Cream of the Crop photo contest.
The Cream of the Crop photo contest is an annual photography competition that showcases Illinois agriculture.
This annual competition is open to young people, and winners are chosen in the following age ranges: Ages 8-10, Ages 11-14, and Ages 15-18.
The winning photos can be viewed at https://www.illinoistreasurer.gov/Invest_in_Illinois/Ag_Invest/Cream_of_the_Crop_Photo_Contest/Cream_of_the_Crop_Winners. The winners are listed below:
Ages 8-10
First Place Winner
Miss Millie Jean
Caroline Lee- Wellington, IL
Second Place Winner
First Born
Adison Oxford - Golconda, IL
Third Place Winner
Olaf
Adison Oxford - Golconda, IL
Third Place Winner
The Family Farm
Alyssa Taylor - Pontiac, IL
Ages 11-14
First Place Winner
Harvest Day
Grace McCarty - Grayville, IL
Second Place Winner
Four Generations
Lily DeAth - Vermillion, IL
Third Place Winner
Young Farmer in Training
Lucy DeAth - Vermillion, IL
Third Place Winner
Future Farmer
Nolan Lee - Wellington, IL
Ages 15-18
First Place Winner
Best Buddies
Waylon Lee - Wellington, IL
First Place Winner
Wheat Production
Alec Shields - Carbondale, IL
Second Place Winner
Never Gets Old
Drew Mickey - Taylorville, IL
Second Place Winner
Afternoon Dusting
Alec Shields - Carbondale, IL
Third Place Winner
The Detailed Stalk
Abby Chamberlain - Nebo, IL
The Times-Republic reached out to the local winners about their entries this year.
Caroline, Nolan and Waylon Lee, of Wellington, placed in the contest.
Asked how it felt to win, Waylon said it felt pretty good.
“It’s a scholarship for all of us, so that makes it feel even better,” he said.
Nolan explained how they created on their individual photos.
“We always go out every spring or beginning or summer and go out to the pasture and take some pictures,” he said.
The subject of their photos was an area child named Millie Jean Coulter, daughter of Katie and Chris Coulter, who was accompanied by her pony.
Christy Lee, the Lees mother, said the Coulter’s are active in rodeos and Millie Jean, who is four, enjoys rodeos and agriculture, so the Lees felt she would be a great subject for their projects to represent agriculture in Illinois.
For Nolan’s photo, Millie Jean was riding around the on the pony when it started to act up a bit.
“She was riding around and the pony was acting up a little bit and it just turned out to be looking like she was herding the cows and I took a picture of that,” he said.
Waylon said he liked how his photo of Millie Jean turned out because he enjoys seeing children being active in agriculture.
“I like my photo because it’s just cool to see little kids being active in agriculture life, farm life,” he said.
Caroline said she was glad she was able to get a cute photo of Millie Jean reading to the cattle during the photo shoot.
The trio’s interest in photography stretches back over the years.
Waylon said he’s been interested in photography since he was about seven and now he’s 17.
“I’ve been taking photos for more than half of my life,” he said. “I got into it when at the cattle shows that we went to when we were younger they had a photo contest. I was doing that and 4-H and started doing photography for that too.”
Nolan echoed his brother’s sentiments, pointing to the photo contests at the cattle shows he competed in as the start of his interest in photography.
Nolan added that their mother, a professional photographer, helped them get started with photography.
“We’ve always been doing it since we were younger,” he said. “We just kept with it and entering more contests and doing more with it.”
Asked about the equipment they used to take the photos for the contest, Caroline said they used their mom’s camera, a Nikon D4S.
“It’s a professional camera that professional photographers use,” Waylon said.
He said that using a professional camera like that comes with a bit of learning curve and offers something new with each use.
“I’ve been doing it for a while and every year I’ll learn something new,” he said. “On those kinds of cameras, there’s a lot of different settings to tinker with while taking photos.”
Nolan said using the camera was kind of complicated when he first started using it as a child.
“It’s really kind of complicated until you learn how to set it and get the light right and all that to take the right picture,” he said.
This wasn’t the trio’s first go round in the Cream of the Crop photo contest.
Caroline said they entered in last year’s contest and she and Nolan won first place in their age groups.
As winners, the trio were invited to the state fair to meet the other winners as well as State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office presents the contest each year. They said they enjoyed the reception that was presented for the winners and their families.
In recognition of their work, Waylon said the contest winners get to have their winning photos on display in the state capitol building for the year.
Something new on offer for the winners this year were scholarships. The scholarships were added in celebration of the contest’s tenth anniversary. The first place winners received a $1,000 scholarship, the second place winners received a $500 scholarship and the third place winners received a $250 scholarship.
Christy Lee said the scholarships were a nice surprise for her children, especially Waylon, who is currently applying for colleges and scholarships.
“He knows how important every dollar is,” she said. “So it was really a nice surprise when that scholarship was announced.”