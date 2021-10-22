The Marilyn Wilken Art Gallery of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, currently features artwork created by the talented students of Robyn Butler, art teacher at Watseka Community High School.
Butler has two sculpture classes and the students who participate in that class are: Colyn Burdick-Temen, Jaden Carney, Kloe Condon, Katelyn Hatch, Shelby Kincade, Sophia Martinez, Sam McCain, Amelio Salinas, Dominick Thomas, Zach Tobeck, Ben Villafria, Adam Walver, Gabe Walver, Matthew Brown, Dakota Bruner, Jack Combes, Emma Donaldson, Emma Hasbargen, Briana Koester, Travis Milligan, Lia Rudisill, Griselda Ruiz, Anthony Shervino, Briana Warren, David Netzband and Kelsey Gioja.
The students have created “Found Object” art pieces which were inspired by artist Louise Nevelson. Nevelson was an American sculptor known for her monumental, monochromatic, wooden wall piec and outdoor sculptures. She purposefully painted her pieces all one color (typically black) to unify her work.
According to Butler, “The students were to utilize materials around the art room to incorporate into their pieces, as well as bring objects from home to personalize their final artwork. They were to focus on creating an interesting composition with their materials and were encouraged to create a 'focal point' to their pieces.”
The general public is invited to view these wonderful pieces in the Marilyn Wilken Art Gallery of the Old Courthouse Museum. The museum is manned by volunteers but someone tries to be there Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to visit the museum, it is advised to call ahead (815-432-2215) or send an email inquiry to ichs221567@yahoo.com. Sometimes, there aren't volunteers available to keep the museum open so it is best to call or email ahead of time.
Butler's students recently created pumpkins and had them displayed in the Pumpkin Patch during Harvest Daze at the Old Courthouse Museum. If you weren't able to view those pumpkins, Butler has created a video and put it on YouTube. You can visit youtube.com and type in Harvest Daze 2021 Pumpkin Contest.
Butler's sculpture students recently completed a neat project inspired by Claus Oldenburg – Food Art. She has created a website for family and friends of the students to view the creations: https://sites.google.com/watsekaschools.org/watsekaunit9art/home.
Visitors to the museum are encouraged to take time to view the new display at the front entry. Items featured were used and/or received by Laura Sense, who, as a Gold Star Mother, traveled to France to visit the grave of her son, William. William died in World War I and is buried at Meuse-Argonne National Cemetery in France. William was born near Watseka and worked here before being sent to France. His parents, David and Laura Sense, are buried in Body Cemetery near Woodland.