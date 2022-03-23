Recently, 95 WCHS art students participated in the American Legion Poppy Poster Contest, according to art instructor Robyn Butler. Members of Watseka American Legion Post 23, as well as members of the Legion Auxiliary, chose five poster designs to advance to the state competition at department headquarters of the American Legion located in Bloomington.
Butler's winning students were Kim Ruiz, Shelby Kincade, Becca Benoit, Taylor Stillman and Tiffany Zhao.
Following is some of the history of the poppy program as May 27 is National Poppy Day. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. By wearing a poppy, you honor those who have worn our nation's uniform. Poppy sales take place all across the country, including locally, and donations received are used by the American Legion family for their programs which support veterans, the military community and their families.
The purpose of the poppy program is to elevate community awareness and respect for veterans by sharing the poppy's significance. Millions of poppies are produced by disabled veterans as a way to help them retain and gain strength and mental sharpness.
The poppy flower adorned the battlefields of Flanders Field in France during World War I and was looked upon by those serving as a living symbol of their fallen comrades' sacrifices. The poppy became the official flower of the American Legion Family in 1920 after World War I. The poppy memoralized the solders who fought and died during the war and the distribution of poppies became a national program for the Legion in 1924.
Still to this day, the poppy is nationally recognized and worn as a symbol of sacrifice made by men and women who served and died for their country during wartime. Legion posts and Sons of the American Legion squadrons are encouraged to partner with local auxiliary units to organize and promote the distribution of poppies in exchange for donations. These red crepe paper poppies are distributed across the US and more than $2 million a year is made from donations in exchange for the poppies.
The mission statement of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and country, the American Legion advocates for veterans, educate citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.
The vision of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion while becoming the premier service organization and foundation of every community providing support for veterans, the military and their families by shaping a positive future in an atmosphere of fellowship, patriotism, peace and security.