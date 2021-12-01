Watseka’s newest police officer was sworn in Nov. 23 at the Watseka City Council meeting.
City attorney Joe Cainkar administered the oath to Officer Quincy Spears.
The council welcomed Spears to the department after the swearing in.
Spears has been working as an officer in Watseka for about a month. Chief Jeremy Douglas had introduced Spears to the council in early November as the new hire.
Spears has many years of experience in law enforcement.
“I started my career 21 years ago,” he said. “In that length of time I became a K9 officer, juvenile officer, peer support officer, crisis intervention officer and elderly abuse officer and many, many other roles.”
Spears started working for the Village of Grant Park Police Department as an auxiliary officer. He then worked to the Momence Police Department, where he worked as the K9 officer. He also worked part-time with the K9 unit for Grant Park and full-time for the Manteno Police Department.
Spears said there was a time when he thought he might leave law enforcement. He had become a supervisor for a sewage company. “It was a good job but there was an emptiness in me. I missed it,” he said.
Spears said someone had suggested to him that Watseka was advertising for a new officer. He said he knew some of the officers in Watseka and decided to apply. “I talked to my wife and she said ‘you know you miss it. Just see what it does’. So, here I am,” he smiled.
Spears has been working with some of the other Watseka officers and has met several people in the community.
Spears said he has always been able to work well with community members and feels that will continue in Watseka.
“I am a person who is always willing to lend an ear. Please approach me and say hi. I’m easy to get along with. I’m always willing to tell a joke or two. Let’s go for this ride and I hope they enjoy me and much as I’m going to enjoy them,” he said.
“With every job and everything you do you’re always going to have obstacles. But my biggest thing is to let my work show and you then base your opinion off of that and I’m going to give the most respect back that I can,” he said.
Spears has several interests outside of law enforcement, including music, cars and his family.
He plays guitar and drums for a band called The Committee. “We play festivals, weddings, and other places. We play a lot of rock and blues and originals,” he said.
He started playing at churches and remembers playing drums as young as four. He still enjoys playing at churches.
He also has a penchant for cars, especially race cars. “Anything that goes fast,” he said. He’s raced at U.S. 41 with his buddy’s shop called Cruzin’ Performance. That love of cars, music and family runs deep in his family.
“Both of my granddads were police officers. I was always around church, policing and fast cars. It’s just one of those things I gravitated toward and I still love all of them.”
Spears’ son, Trey, is also a police officer and did play music when he was in school, where he played trumpet.
Wife Tammy and daughter Kyla along with grandson Kylin round out the family.
“Watseka Police Department from day one showed a lot of love and make me feel really welcome. I really feel the brotherhood that’s here. Every member of this police department has done that immensely,” he said.