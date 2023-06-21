The Watseka City Council is working on cleanup efforts in the downtown area.
One of those areas is the vacant lot at 128 W. Walnut St., which the city now owns.
Alderman Benny Marcier said at the June 20 finance, legal and audit committee that public works employees cleaned off the foam on the wall of the building on the west side.
He said Mike Costello from Champaign, who was already in town working on another wall in town, gave a bid of not to exceed $35,000 to finish the wall.
“The bid is to remove the foam and cement from the brick surface of the wall, tuck pointing of the wall, brick and mortar work, joist, painting, labor and materials,” he said.
“We were up there in the morning and looking at how we are going to get that wall covered,” Mayor John Allhands said. “The fake brick looking stuff was coming up about $35 a square foot, so we started seeing $80,000 to $85,000.”
Marcier said 3,000 square foot surface is 30’ x 100’ and Allhands said the turn around time would be two to four weeks.
Alderman Don Miller asked about the cost of the entire project. Allhands said the cost of doing the wall is the most important part at the moment.
“I think it had been mentioned about a 20-foot deep from the sidewalk back the full lengthy between the buildings. The idea is to either set some picnic benches in there or something that looks nice and is comfortable to sit on.” He said people could sit there to rest or to eat their lunch.
Public Works Director Loren Grosvenor said a 30’x30’ concrete pad is “roughly $2,000 in concrete. It goes up from there.”
Miller said there had been talk of stamping the concrete as well. Allhands asked if the public works crews could do the work. “I think if we bought the stamping material, whether you buy a roller or the pads, I think we can handle that, yes.”
Marcier said the total cost would be $50,000 or less once the furniture and everything is complete.
The committee voted 6-0 to hire Costello and his crew. Miller asked that there be something in writing and proof of insurance before the work starts. Anderson asked if there needs to be more than one bid. Grosvenor noted that they have the cost of the fake brick, which would be $35 per square foot, which would be $105,000. “And they said they had no idea when they could get us into the schedule. They are booked up all summer,” he said.
The motion passed in committee 6-0 with Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs, Alderwoman Jenny DeLahr and Alderman Scott Muench absent.
The committee also agreed to move forward with hiring a structural engineer for the 100 W. Walnut, which is the old J.C. Penney’s building that the city now owns. Carlisle Group’s fee was $4,000, which was accepted 6-0 by the committee. Allhands said while they have talked to architects about the building, the structural engineer will look at different aspects of the building to determine if the building can and should be renovated.
“In order to get to the next step we have to go through this step,” he said, noting that Carlisle is already working on the historical district project for the city. The motion passed in committee 6-0.