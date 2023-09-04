A Watseka woman was treated at the hospital and also received citations after a three-vehicle accident in Watseka Aug. 30.
According to Watseka Police reports, police were called at 2:50 p.m. that day to the 1100 block of East Walnut Street.
According to reports, a 2018 Honda CR-V operated by Kimberly K. Kofoot, Watseka, was eastbound on Walnut Street when for unknown reasons she crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Chrysler operated by Kirk E. McTaggart, Watseka.
Kofoot continued traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when she struck head-on a 2019 Toyota operated by Tanya J. Hillard of Sheldon.
Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. Kofoot was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was issued citations for driving under the influence and driving in wrong lane.