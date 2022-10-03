A Watseka woman has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault after a month-long police investigation in Iroquois County.
According to Watseka Police reports, Watseka Police conducted the investigation after being alerted to a complaint of a reported sexual assault in the middle of August.
Police were informed that a teacher from an Iroquois County school was reportedly in a sexual relationship with a student from the school.
Police interviewed the victim regarding the allegations. After interviewing the victim police interviewed the teacher who told police the allegations were true.
On Sept. 30 police arrested Stephanie L. Harmon, 32, Watseka. and charged her with aggravated criminal sexual assault due to the age of the student and also being a person in a position of trust and authority.
The allegations of the sexual assault did not occur in the school, which is not in the city of Watseka, according to the police reports.
Watseka Police handled the investigation due to the fact that the sexual assault occurred at Harmon’s residence in the city of Watseka. Harmon was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await bond on a class 2 felony charge.
According to judici.com, bond was set at $20,000 with 10 percent to apply. The defendant is to have no contact with the listed victim. Arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6.