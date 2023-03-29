The Watseka Community High School spring play will be presented March 31 and April 1 at the Watseka Theatre.
“North Woods Nonsense” will be presented at 7 p.m. each night.
“It’s just a silly kind of a farce comedy about a hapless congressman who gets tricked into going to Maine and then there’s an encounter with Bigfoot and all sorts of comedy ensues from there,” said Director Erik Parmenter.
Rehearsals started in mid-January, he said, and the kids have been working hard.
“It’s a lot of fun. We hope that people can come, have an enjoyable night and get lots of laughs,” he said. “This is probably one of the biggest casts we’ve had. We have 21 kids total in the cast. It’s a really good group. They’ve been having a lot of fun. I can’t wait to show the community what they’ve been doing. “
Tickets are available in the school office through Thursday for a reduced price and then at the door for a higher price.
The cast this year includes:
Holly Hauk — Sophie Simpson
Grce Granite — Philine Borinski
Miss Birch — Megan Martin
Ms. Pine — Maya Machev
Mary Granola — Marisa Clark
Mr. Pike — Nate Massey
Mrs. Pike — Haley Spade
Carnie Granola — Annika Greene
Pete — Rolando Gaytan
Congressman Oakley — Payton Anderson
Barry Busch — Devin Findlay
Reporter — Elena Newell
Reporter — Haven Meyer
Reporter — Alex Spade
Reporter — Nate Douglas
Guest — Harry Bauer
Guest — Madison Hughes
Guest — Sarah Parsons
Man In Black — David Parmenter
Man in Black — Garrett Lagesse
The play is in two acts and there will be an intermission. The public is invited to attend.
