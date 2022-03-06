Students at Watseka Community High School raised more than $8,500 for a Bradley law enforcement officer who was injured in the line of duty.
On March 4 the WCHS Student Council conducted an assembly to announce some of the results of that fundraiser. The money was raised in just one week through a number of activities conducted at the school.
WCHS teachers Claire Henneike and Amy Bandur helped organize the events, along with the Student Council.
“This week we had a bake sale in my room,” said Henneike. “The entire week Student Council members brought baked goods in and then we sold them throughout the day.”
There were also four “jail cells” in the halls of the school and students could be sent to jail and were to raise a certain amount of money to get out. “If you put a student in jail for $11 they had to raise that amount of money to get out. I think the highest amount for a student put in jail was $220 on one student. She was in there for a little while.
“Friday we opened it up to teachers. Teachers could be put in jail, but just for one class period and then our administrators were kind enough to substitute for our classes.”
The Friday afternoon assembly was the finale with a few other activities planned to raise money.
There was a musical chairs event in which people paid $5 to participate. An egg roulette event saw two people go up against each other, one with a raw egg and one with an hardboiled egg. They didn’t know what egg they had until they broke it on each others heads. That event was $10 per couple.
The finale event was a pie in the face event, with the pies being auctioned off. The auction winner was then able to smash the pie in the face of a person who had volunteer.
Before the assembly the students and staff spent the week on the other activities to raise money. To sweeten the pot, Assistant Principal Kyle Nevills said that if the students raised certain amounts of money he would perform certain tasks. If they raised $500 he would allow the teachers to dress him on March 7. If they raised $750 he would kiss a cow. If they raised $1,000 he would sleep on the school for one night and document the experience.
Principal Travis Findlay explained just how much the students and staff raised and what tasks were going to be filled.
He said for the first $1,000, Nevills will sleep on the roof. Teacher Erika Sterrenberg said she would sleep on the roof if they raised $2,000, which was accomplished. Teacher Kimra Anderson said she would sleep on the roof if $3,000 was raised.
“That was going to be really hard to do,” Findlay said. “And it was done around 9 a.m. in the morning.”
He said then Henneike and Bandur said they would sleep on the roof if $5,000 was raised, which was also raised.
“So now we have five people sleeping on the roof,” he said.
Nevills also agreed to kiss a cow, which was done at the assembly March 4, getting cheers and a standing ovation from the students.
The money will go to Officer Tyler Bailey of the Bradley Police Department. He was critically injured after he and his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, responded to a noise complaint call at a hotel in Bradley Dec. 30 and were shot. Sgt. Rittmanic was killed and Bailey spent many days in the hospital fighting for his life.
“Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart,” Nevills said to the assembly March 4.
“I know that some of you know that Tyler is a really good friend of mine. It wasn’t about the money. It’s about the support that Watseka gives them. For me to be able to tell them (Tyler and his wife) about all the support that Watseka has given them means the world.”
After the assembly, Nevills said, “Officer Bailey who was injured on duty in December is one of my best friends. Their family has taken me in on many occasions and welcomed me. I’m an only child and they have more than just one. They have become my family. Unfortunately he was injured on duty and the community stepped up to help where help was needed.
“It was amazing. I was hoping for $1,000 and here we are at $8,600. It just goes to show the love that this community has and the support that can be brought out when tragedy strikes,” he said.
He said that on March 3 the amount raised was about $3,000. “I was I want to try to get $4,500. If you give me $1,000 more I’ll do this. So we made that post on Facebook, but we thought there was no chance. Then the teachers started jumping in out of the kinds of their hearts. They don’t know him, they just know that he is a hero and he’s fighting and they want to help and they would encourage our students to do it. I could not be more grateful to our community, our staff and our teachers.”
Nevills said they are waiting on a little better weather before they camp out. “We’ll go live on the Facebook page,” he said. “I think we are going to bring our school camera up there for videos. I’m hoping as soon as the weather is not below freezing we’ll be good to go.”