Poppy poster winners

Shown are the Watseka junior high and high school students who designed posters for the American Legion Poppy Poster Contest. In the front row (left to right) are: Lily Eheart, Kayleigh Clifton, Mikeal Burke, Jade Maples and art instructor Robyn Butler. In the back row are: Lyle Kofoot of the American Legion, Linda Ping of the American Legion Auxiliary, Natalie Petersen, James Newell, Peggy Cahoe of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Fred Bohlmann of the American Legion.

 Photo contributed

Robyn Butler, art instructor for Watseka junior high and high school students, had her students design posters for the 2023 American Legion Poppy Poster Contest. Seventy-four students in grades seven through senior took part. Local American Legion members chose one design from each age group to continue to the statewide poppy poster competition.

Students whose works will continue at the state level are Kayleigh Clifton and Mikeal Burke, seventh graders; Jade Maples, freshman; James Newell, sophomore; Lily Eheart, junior; and Natalie Petersen, senior.