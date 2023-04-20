Robyn Butler, art instructor for Watseka junior high and high school students, had her students design posters for the 2023 American Legion Poppy Poster Contest. Seventy-four students in grades seven through senior took part. Local American Legion members chose one design from each age group to continue to the statewide poppy poster competition.
Students whose works will continue at the state level are Kayleigh Clifton and Mikeal Burke, seventh graders; Jade Maples, freshman; James Newell, sophomore; Lily Eheart, junior; and Natalie Petersen, senior.
National Poppy Day will be observed Friday, May 26. The poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. By wearing a poppy, you honor those who have worn our nation's uniform. Poppy sales take place all across the country, including locally, and donations received are used by the American Legion family for their programs which support veterans, the military communities and their families.
The purpose of the poppy program is to elevate community awareness and respect for veterans by sharing the poppy's significance. Millions of poppies are produced by disabled veterans as a way to help them retain and gain strength and mental sharpness.
The poppy flower adorned the battlefields of Flanders Field in France during World War I and was looked upon by those serving as a living symbol of their fallen comrades' sacrifices. The poppy became the official flower of the American Legion Family in 1920 after World War I. The poppy memorialized the soldiers who fought and died during the war and the distribution of poppies became a national program for the Legion in 1924.
To this day, the poppy is nationally recognized and worn as a symbol of sacrifice made by men and women who served and died for their country during wartime. Legion posts and Sons of the American Legion squadrons are encouraged to partner with local auxiliary units to organize and promote the distribution of poppies in exchange for donations. These red crepe paper poppies are distributed across the US and each year more than $2 million is made from donations in exchange for the poppies.
The mission statement of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and country, the American Legion advocates for veterans, educate citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.
The vision of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion while becoming the premier service organization and foundation of every community providing support for veterans, the military and their families by shaping a positive future in an atmosphere of fellowship, patriotism, peace and security.