Area residents were treated to a basketball game and also helped raise money for Options Center for Independent Living April 22.
The event was conducted at Watseka Community High School and included the University of Illinois wheelchair basketball team playing against a squad from the Kankakee Community College Lady Cavaliers and another made up of Iroquois County first responders. The first responders played two quarters agains the University of Illinois team and the KCC team played one. The first quarter the U of I team played a scrimmage against each other.
The first responders came from Watseka, Chebanse, Ashkum, Martinton, Stockland, Woodland and Milford. Participants included Tom Sandeno, Nick Brault, Charles Jones, Jeff Meyer, Dave Castongue, Tim Hedge, Ken Depoister, Jeff Glenn, Dave Morgeson, Tim Kent, Harrison Kent, Marsha Glenn, David Trout, Ethan Trout, Adam Weber, Derrick Miller, Caleb Kent, AJ Kingdon, Rick Grosvenor, Frank Hines and Jerrod Woodby. Options board member Todd Brack also played one quarter with the first responders.
KCC players include Amarii Mays, Summer Hill, Danielle Lillie, Hayley Diveley, Emma Robles, Destiny Goodwin, T’Laizha Morris and Mae Graffeo.
U of I players included Haley Smith, Mary Wagstaff, Marctrell Stevens, Miles Hill, Alicia Guerrero, Willy Moronchuk and Ranley Clayton and were accompanied by Athletic Director Maureen Gilbert.
There were baskets available for auction, concessions for sale and other special events. In all, Options staff were pleased with the event. Tim Waters emceed the event.
“Overall, the event was a success. As always, the University of Illinois brought some amazingly talented student athletes to participate in the event,” said Options CFO/Outreach Advocate Dan Brough. “Maureen Gilbert does a fantastic job with their program and I'm glad Options has this relationship with her and the U of I team. Our other volunteer participants, the Kankakee Community College Women's Basketball Team and the team of Iroquois County First Responders really help bring awareness and added entertainment as well. KCC's talented student athletes quickly realize they have to rely on their arm strength and immediately have the appreciation of they typically play their game. Ashkum Fire Chief, Jeff Glenn, upped the ante again this year by having the U of I team wear the same helmets and gloves that are worn when the first responders are on an emergency call. That strategic advantage wasn't enough and air pack masks were also added to the U of I team. The U of I team were great sports about the additional equipment and were still able to defeat the First Responders.
“This event would not be as successful as it is if it weren't for the outstanding effort of our Board of Directors and our Kankakee and Iroquois County Advisory Boards,” Brough said. “The time they volunteer for our organization and events is just outstanding. Countless hours are spent planning the event, contacting Watseka High School and the U of I team, shopping for and preparing raffle baskets and then coming and working at the event itself. Our volunteers are some really great people.
"This event, along with our other fundraising efforts are so important for Options to do what we do. There are many programs and services that we provide to our consumers that are not covered by our main grant funding. We provide these because there is a greater need in our community than our funding can provide and that is where everyone that reads this can help. Every penny that we raise stays in the community and is used to help our consumers. That consumer could be your family member, neighbor, coworker or another resident in Kankakee or Iroquois County, but the point is we are here to help. We are all one slip and fall, car accident, medical emergency or quick onset of a disease away from possibly needing our services and everyone can help make sure Options is here to stay and people with disabilities continue to get the necessary programs and services they need to be able to keep their independence and participate fully in society because, after all, we are all people.”