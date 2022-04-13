The Watseka Sensations gave a community performance at the high school April 10. The audience was treated to several songs.
Those include “Can’t Help Falling in Love/Accidentally in Love” with soloists Madison Hughes and Zachary Hickman; “Hooked on a Feeling” with soloist Payton Anderson; “Bad Romance” with soloist Jacqueline Lynch; “Come What May” with soloists Marisa Clark and Ayden Anderson; “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” with soloist Mallary Dirks and “Paradise by the Dashboard Lights”.
Before the Sensations performed, two students treated the audience to their solo performances. Marisa Clark sang “New Girl in Town” from Hairspray and Madison Hughes performed “Heart of Stone” from Six.
Singes and dancers in this year’s Sensations include: Ayden Anderson, Payton Anderson, Haven Barrett, Marisa Clark, Mallary Dirks, Raegan Gooding, Annika Greene, Zachary Hickman, Madison Hughes, Jacqueline Lynch, Lydia Mustered, Sarah Parsons and Bella Yarneau.
The combo consisted of Zakkary Clark, Kelsey Gioja, Camden Koester, Jacob Kucher, Ryan Kunce, Brandon Ortiz, Moriah Pueschell and Carson Santefort.
Crew members included Azra Bertrand, Dorothy Harms, Toby Howe, Mia Korhonen, Emily Payne, Madelynn Santefort and Faith Yarneau.
The Sensations did well during their competition season this year.
In Kankakee they earned third runner up. In Manteno there were 10 groups in the division and the Sensations earned fourth runner-up. They earned second in El Paso-Gridley and second runner-up at Herscher.
Bella Yarneau, Zachary Hickman and Payton Anderson all earned outstanding performer awards during the competition season.
Seniors were also honored at the April 10 event. They include Mallary Dirks, Raegan Gooding, Zachary Hickman, Jacqueline Lynch, Bella Yarneau, Zakkary Clark, Ryan Kunce, Brandon Ortiz and Carson Santefort.