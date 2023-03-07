The Watseka Show Choir Invitational is back in person this year with the Sensations hosting junior high and high school show choirs from around the area.
The Watseka Sensational Showcase will begin at 8 a.m. March 11 at the Watseka Community High School. The public is invited and tickets are available at the door.
The event will feature 12 competitive groups. The Watseka Sensations will perform in exhibition twice that day.
Director Grace Kim said the day will start with the junior competitions and then the high school competition. That high school competition will include a unisex division, a small group division and a large group division, which are divided into Class A and Class AA.
This year’s Sensations are: singers/dancers — senior, Payton Anderson; juniors, Ayden Anderson, Maggie Dickte, Moriah Pueschell; sophomores, Marisa Clark, Annika Greene, Madison Hughes, Maya Machev, Lydia Mustered, Sarah Parsons; combo — seniors, Rolando Gaytan, Kelsey Gioja; juniors, Dorothy Harms, Camden Koester, Mia Korhonen, Jake Kucher; sophomore, Madelynn Santefort; freshman, Lydia Heeren. Also in the combo is Zakk Clark, who graduated in 2022 and played piano or the Sensations all four years of high school. He came back to play piano for them again this year.
The Watseka Sensations have done well at competitions this year. Kim said while at the first competition, at Danville, the Sensations didn’t do as well as they would have liked, she listened to the judges’ comments and adjusted accordingly.
At the next event, Manteno, the Sensations placed third in their division and received best combo and best vocal sound.
The next competition, El Paso-Gridley, the Sensations placed second. At Sullivan they placed third.
The group is small, but mighty, and show choir booster president Ericka Clark said that the vocal sound the group projects is big.
“We have 10 performers. All the groups we compete against are 25 to 35 kids,” Clark said. “The sound of 10 kids being almost equal to the sound of 30 - you can hear it.”
Kim said the theme is what she calls “From a struggling artist to a rock star”, which she and Clark both noted kind of describes the group and the season this year.
“And it doesn’t have to be musical related,” Kim said. “It can be just in terms of starting at the bottom and now we’re here. It can be about anything. You’re in a dark time and you’re slowly starting to get better, going higher as you go.”
The opener for the group is “Valerie”. They also perform a song by Pvris, a song by Indie artist Haley Kiyoko called “Demons” and the fourth song is “High Hopes”. The closer is “Find You” by Zedd.
Clark said the music resonates with audience members of all ages. Kim said the Sensations perform the songs really well.
The program also offers students a chance to work in the combo and in the crew.
Clark said the Sensations started the competition season in 2020, but most of the season was canceled because of COVID. There were a few virtual competitions in 2021, and the Sensations conducted one also.
Trending Food Videos
Clark said everyone, including the community, is happy that the invitational is back in person this year. She said the boosters have had a lot of support.
“We definitely have a lot of good groups coming,” she said.
Clark noted, too, that the community will be very entertained by the Sensations and she encourages them. “People can see we’re still the Watseka Sensations they remember,” she said.
Kim agreed and noted “just coming to support us in general will really help.”
“Having a successful invitational is what will keep the other groups wanting to come back. That’s what keeps our program going,” Clark said.
Kim, in her first year of teaching, is working on building the program both at the high school and junior high levels.
“I graduated from Augustana College,” she said. She also graduated from Wheaton Warrenville South High School, where she participated in show choir in both the band and as a singer/dancer.
She said she has been pleased with her first year and has continued to think of ways to improve each year in the coming years.
She believes that show choir gives students more than just music opportunities.
“I would say it’s work teamwork skills and working as a group. There’s always going to be someone you don’t like but you still have to sing and dance with them. It also gives good leadership opportunities. I assign vocal captains and dance captains, so in cases where I’m not as available they will be charge. And it’s not just for the singer and dancers. This year i had the band try to change a little piece of music by themselves so they have some arrangement experience. It went really well. I was really proud of them. And for crew, there’s organizational skills and things like that.”
Kim said she has really liked teaching in Watseka and that the people have been very friendly and supportive.
“She’s doing a great job,” Clark said.
This year’s showcase begins with Radiant Reds from North Ridge Middle School at 10:30 a.m.; Crescendo from El Paso Gridley Middle School at 11 a.m.; Redcoats from North Ridge Middle School at 12:14 p.m.; Dynamics from El Paso Gridley Middle School and then the Sensations in exhibition at 1:15 p.m. The junior high finalists will perform at 1:45 p.m. and the junior high award will be at 2:15 p.m.
The high school competition starts with the unisex division. Hi Fidelity from El Paso Gridley will perform at 3:15 p.m. and Sudden Impulse from Southmont will perform at 3:45 p.m.
Class A will start with Cavaliers from Crete-Monee at 4:15 p.m. Take Note from Kankakee will perform at 4:45 p.m. and Dissonance from Highland will perform at 5:15 p.m.
The Class AA division starts with Magic from Manteno performing at 6:30 p.m. Modulations from El Paso Gridley performs at 7 p.m. The Notables from Pekin perform at 7:30 p.m. and the Sensations perform again in exhibition at 8 p.m. The high school solo finalists will be at 8:30 p.m. and the award will be at 8:45 p.m.