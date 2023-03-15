The Watseka Sensations hosted the first live show choir invitational at the high school since 2019 and earned high praise from several different areas.
The event was March 11 at Watseka Community High School and saw several high school and junior high show choirs from around the region compete.
At the March 14 Unit 9 School Board meeting, Watseka Community High School Principal Travis Findlay praised those involved with the event.
“This past Saturday with the invitational for show choir it was fantastic. It was really fun during the day to listen to people one, how excited they were but just also kind of that realization that it had been four years. It really did go smooth for something that had not happened for four years,” he said. “You had a group of people who didn’t really have a lot of experience with it beforehand. It was a long day, but it was a good one.”
He said Director Grace Kim did a great job and the Watseka students also took a lot of time with it. “The kids performed twice, they were there all day, everybody’s leaving and they were there cleaning up at 11 o’clock at night.”
Unit 9 Board member Gina Greene, whose children participate in show choir, also praised everyone involved.
“As a show choir parent who was there, thank you to everybody who was super supportive,” she said, noting that there were administrators and others from the district who were there all weekend to help. “I was sheltered in the judges area so I don’t even know who all volunteered that weekend. It was a late night Friday. It was an early morning Sunday. The kids worked their tails off.”
She said the high school and junior high kids did a lot of work all weekend long.
“I just really appreciate everything, everyone did to help pull it off,” she said.
Booster President Ericka Clark said she was proud of the work everyone did for the event.
“I think considering it was our first one since 2019 and we have an all new board and a brand new director, it went well,” she said. “We are so grateful for the schools that came and for supporting us while we work to get our invitational started back up again.
“We are also so grateful to our volunteers, the community and our school for supporting the show choir and helping to make the invitational a success.”
Lydia Mustered from the Watseka Sensations received the Outstanding Performer Award for Watseka during the high school awards March 11. The Sensations did not compete at the event, but did perform in exhibition twice that day.
Soloist winners in the high school awards categories were: 1st Place: Tie - Chris Smith and Summer Olshefski and 2nd place: Tie - Winter Brooks and Alaina Houston
Caption Awards-
Best Closer: Manteno Magic
Best Crew: Manteno Magic
Best Coral Sound: El Paso Gridley Modulations
Best Combo: El Paso Modulations
Best Choreography: Tie!! El Paso Gridley Modulations and Manteno Magic
People’s Choice: Highland Dissonance
Sensational Sportsmanship Award: Crete-Monee Cavaliers
Unisex Divisions-
1st: El-Paso Gridley Hi Fidelity
2nd: Southmont Sudden Impulse
Class A-
1st: Kankakee Take Note
2nd: Crete-Monee Cavaliers
3rd: Highland Dissonance
Class AA-
1st: El Paso Gridley Modulations
2nd: Manteno Magic
3rd: Pekin The Noteables
In the junior high awards presentations, the winners were:
Solo Room Winners:
1st: Eva (no last name given)
2nd: Malia (no last name give)
Caption Awards:
Best Vocals: El Paso Gridley Dynamics
Best Choreography: El Paso Gridley Dynamics
1st: El Paso Dynamics
2nd: North Ridge Redcoats
3rd: El Paso Gridley
4th: North Ridge Radiant Reds