A Watseka senior’s Make a Difference project provided entertainment for the community and also collected quite a bit of food for a local food pantry.
Zakk Clark organized “ Zakk Clark’s Make A Difference Talent Competition, which was conducted the afternoon of Dec. 5.
Clark said the project started as a civics activity. Each of the students in the class were asked to work on a Make a Difference project.
Clark began working on the project not long after school started when the class was a given the assignment in September. He began lining up performers and getting some of the other essentials in place to conduct the event.
On Dec. 5 there were 14 acts, he said. The performers were divided into two categories: junior division and senior division.
“To get in to to watch the performance, people had to bring a donation for the food pantry,” Clark said. The performers also had to bring donations.
The day of the event there were about 100 people in attendance at Watseka Community High School. The audience listened to the performers and then were able to vote for their favorite ones. First and second place awards were given in each category.
The trophies were made by ag teacher Phil Wilkey.
First place in the junior division went to Seth Wittenborn and Lincoln Steiner,
who performed a piano duet. Abby Tindle, who performed a vocal solo, was the second place winner.
First place in the senior division went to Mitchell Galyen and Joel Yergler for their piano duet. second place in the senior division went to Marisa Clark and Lydia Mustered for their vocal duet.
Clark said he was pleased with the turnout and the reception the event received. “I really appreciate everyone who participated,” he said, noting that there were a lot of donations for the food pantry.
Later in the day on Dec. 5, Clark said he and his family took the donated items to the Watseka Food Pantry, which is located at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka. Pantry coordinator Martha Howe met them there so they could unload the donations.
Clark is the son of Andy and Ericka Clark of Watseka. While in high school, he has been busy, participating on the golf team, taking part in club activities such as Spanish Club and Student Council, and being a class officer his junior and senior years. He also is playing the piano as part of the combo for the Watseka Sensations Show Choir.