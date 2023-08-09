Group

Photo by Carla Waters

Members of the Watseka City Council meet with the public about possibilities of a city-owned lot at 122 W. Walnut.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Watseka city officials are seeking the public’s input on what they would like to see at a city-owned lot on Walnut Street.

The city council conducted a special called meeting Aug. 3 at 122 W. Walnut St. Aldermen Benny Marcier, Brandon Barragree, Jenny DeLahr, Scott Anderson, Scott Muench and Don Miller were in attendance, along with several community members.

