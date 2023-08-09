Watseka city officials are seeking the public’s input on what they would like to see at a city-owned lot on Walnut Street.
The city council conducted a special called meeting Aug. 3 at 122 W. Walnut St. Aldermen Benny Marcier, Brandon Barragree, Jenny DeLahr, Scott Anderson, Scott Muench and Don Miller were in attendance, along with several community members.
Marcier said the area is large enough to put four picnic tables with umbrellas, “so that maybe somebody comes out of Pellegrini’s, Mary’s (Emporium) or just people walking down the street and invited to come and spend some time downtown. If we don’t want to put any more money in from the city we’ll just make it look level, put grass seed on it and be done with it.
“It’s going to be what we want to do with it,” he said.
There is no budget for the project, he said. “We have some thoughts about some things. At one time Loren (Grosvenor) from public works thought they could come in and put a patio here. At one time it was thought maybe a 30-foot deep patio.”
Grosvenor said there is no budget but that the public works crews thought that they could do some things to help offset costs and yet get the lot cleaned up.
“We’d try to do whatever we can within our wheelhouse to try and offset costs,” he said. “There was talk of a 30-foot outdoor patio, possibly some sidewalks to a couple of smaller patios to try and break it up so everybody is not in one locations. Maybe some shrubbery or bushes out front, or maybe a small decorative fence.
“As was pointed out earlier, there was a fence in the back that was extremely tall and ugly. Trees were growing through it. We removed that to get access. We were thinking a smaller, more decorative fence with a gate. I feel that we need to have access through here because we do have businesses on the back side. You don’t want to close this out so people can’t get to it. That’s just my opinion.”
DeLahr asked for a rough estimate of what it would cost. Grosvenor said a rough estimate for a 30-foot patio would be about $3,000. That would include public works doing the work.
“It’s really up to the public and what they want to see. Everybody’s seen this vacant lot for many years. I’ve seen it my whole life almost. For the last 20 years we’ve looked at the stryofoam insulated wall that was ugly. An overgrown lot with an ugly fence the back. I think it’s definitely time to do something with it now that we own it. Yes, I agree. We need to figure out what we need to do and put together a budget and make sure it’s something we all can agree on spending.”
DeLahr said she is concerned that the city has already spent $35,000 to take the insulation off the wall and that this is not the only lot in town the city owns. She asked how much more would the city do and spend taxpayers money on.
“Personally, I think we’ve outgrown the budget by spending money on a wall.”
Marcier said, “I think you will agree that wasn’t your average wall. There was 3,000 square feet of foam.”
Marcier said it was a lot of investment and “we won’t do it again. It was a one-shot deal.”
Grosvenor said the Secretary of State’s office has people from out of town visit it every day. The empty lot is uninviting, he said. Doing something to beautify it will make it more appealing. “Maybe they’ll come over here for dinner or lunch afterwards,” he said.
DeLahr said a mural on the wall might not cost much with students from Kankakee Community College possibly doing the work.
Members of the Watseka Rocks group were also present and noted that some of the murals they have done around town are metal and can be moved. Marcier noted that the Watseka Rocks group has done a lot of work to beautify the area already.
Muench said he has traveled through towns that have beautification efforts make people want to stop. Communities that have vacant lots such as this are not as appealing to passersby.
Grosvenor said. “I don’t think we are going to construct anything that can’t be undone fairly reasonable if someone were to want to build a building here or do something different.” He said an option of seating and a clean looking lot is a doable project.
Anderson asked if a survey had been done to show that the wall is owned by the city. Marcier had handed out a definition of a “party wall”, which says that the wall is owned by each person who has a portion of the wall on their land. “The wall is subject to cross-easements — reciprocal rights of use over the property of another — in favor of each owner for the support of his or her building or for the maintenance of the wall,” reads the information. “Adjoining landowners enter into a contract to build a party wall and the landowners can agree that the wall is to be located on land owned entirely by one of them or that it is to stand partly, usually equally, on both parcels.”
Anderson asked why it took so long for information about the party wall in this instance to become public. Marcier said he did the research on it after it was questioned. “I didn’t realize it was an issue until recently so I thought this would be a good opportunity to let people know about it,” he said. “Physically we own half of this wall since it is a common supporting structure between the building that was here and the Hear Here building,” he said.
Others had concerns about making sure that the area stays lighted and that safety precautions are taken to make sure it is a safe area.
Muench said the area could be developed in stages, with a few items at first. Other suggestions were a community garden, an arch that says “Watseka” at the front of the lot, an awning and other amenities.
Marcier said the council is looking for public input. “What do you want us to do?” he said.
DeLahr agreed that the project could be done in phases. She said a fence at first, along with lighting, which would help to maintain the lot and then look at what could be done in the next phase.
Chris Meredith said while he agrees that the wall looks better “for me it was hard to swallow spending $35,000 on a wall when the city just raised taxes on the liquor, they added a utility tax, we’re adding all these taxes and then we’re throwing $35,000 at a wall that we’ve all dealt with for 20 years shortly after.”
Marcier said a lot of the money spent was out of the promotions line of the budget, which used to be the hotel/motel tax money. He said that money is collected from people who stay in the hotels and motels.
Marcier said the council will get some costs together that will be presented to the council. He said the public is also invited to attend meetings and make a presentation about what they would like to see done at the lot. It was noted, too, that some people like to donate to such projects and that could possibly also be done.
“We are asking the public to get some ideas, bring them to the council chambers. If you need to be on the agenda, call Cathy (Molck) and ask her to put you on the agenda,” Marcier said. “Give us some ideas. There’s nine of us up there that probably all have different ideas. We will listen.”