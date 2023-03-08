Some area pool players did quite well in a recent championship in Las Vegas.
Among those was Shawn Farris of Watseka, who placed first in the 8-ball singles championship and was part of a team that placed first in the team division.
They took part in the tournaments that were conducted at Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The championship events were March 2 and 3 for Farris and his team.
Shawn, 19, said, “I play in a league on Thursday nights at Bradley Billiard Club and Chalk It Up in Manteno. You play a few sessions a year and at the end they rank the teams. All the teams play a tournament and the winner of that tournament wins a free entry to Vegas. We’ve won that tournament for the last three years. Our first year we took eighth through 12th. The next year we took between 10th and 20th and this year we got first.
“Since I was going to for the teams event for free I decided to enlist in the singles because my flight and hotel room were already paid for. It was a little rough because the singles overlapped with the teams. I had to run between teams matches and singles matches to go play in different rooms. It’s a really big venue, so it’s a lot of space to cover,” he said.
Farris was at the tournament from Friday to Friday and most of that time was spent playing pool or preparing to play pool.
The passion for the game started when he was young. The family had a pool table when he was little, he said, and he played a lot. That pool table was damaged and he didn’t play for about seven years until the family got a new table.
“It’s actually been almost four years exactly since I started playing again,” he said. “I think I was 15 in the month of February when I first started. I was a horrible player. I practiced anywhere from eight to 12 hours a day. I practiced at night sometimes so people wouldn’t see how bad I was and then when I got good enough I’d go out there in the day and play people.”
His dad and other friends knew people who played up north and soon he was playing in those clubs.
“That’s when the competition got a lot harder. There’s way better players up there,” he said.
Shawn and dad Nathan shoot pool together on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Shawn won tournaments as a junior player. The first event was Illinois State at St. Charles at the Pheasant Run. He was 15 and that was the first tournament he played in. “I ended up taking third or fourth place in 8-ball,” he said.
“Usually the only state tournaments we end up going to are from Indiana and Illinois,” he said. “But the time I was 17 I finished runner up in Indiana State and won the juniors in Illinois State.”
Mom Keri said Shawn has really studied pool in these last few years. “There as a lot of book reading and old tournament watching. There was a lot of studying,” she said.
“If I wasn’t playing pool I was watching it,” he said.
One driving factor for Shawn is “just knowing that there’s no peak. Every day there’s always opportunity to learn something new,” he said, noting he likes games and hobbies that allow people to participate without as much physical demands as some other sports.
There were 113 teams participating this year and then 81 singles in Shawn’s division.
Shawn’s team for this tournament as an eight man team with five people playing at a time. “It’s all points based,” he said. “After five matches whichever team has the most points wins. Typically if you win three out of the five you’re going to win but it is possible to only win two and still win the match.”
The pro division was also at this tournament in Las Vegas. “The number one players in the world we’re out there,” he said. “They were right next to us in the pro arena.” He said it was exciting to see some of the players he had grown up watching.
His team consists of captain Kyle Gray, Dale Gray, Chad Nesselrodt, Josh Beasley, Jeremy Kraud, Michelle Read and John Allen. Some of them played in the singles. Kyle, John and Michelle also played singles and John finished third. In fact, Shawn and John had to play each other. The team is named The Stumble Inn, which is in Godley, Illinois. Teammate Michelle owns it. "If you want a really good Friday night tournament," he said, "there's a lot of strong and big players that come from all around to play there."
In singles the scoring is designated from U.S.A. Pool League. “Your handicap is based on something they call a FARGO rate, which is a huge algorithm and it gives you a number based on zero to 1,000 to what you will be rated as. Based on how far apart or how close your ratings are are how many balls you’ll have to make. In USAPL doesn’t go by wins, it’s to erase the balls. In my finals I had to erase 61 balls and he (my opponent) had to erase 50. When you play, every ball is worth a point. When you win the game you get 14 points. So if I were to win and my opponent were to say make five out of the seven balls he had it would be 14-5. Then it’s the first person to their ball count. If you get to a situation where we are about to play and I need one ball to win and he needs six. If we break and start the game and I make the ball, it’s not over. Since we are both within the range of one win, 14 points, we have to finish the rack and the winner of the rack gets the win.”
The singles match was broadcast on Facebook through Cue Sports Live and there were many friends from the Watseka area who were watching and cheering him on. Shawn said he really appreciated the support. “It made me feel great,” he said. “That just made me want to win that much more.”
There were many comments about Shawn’s calmness during a game. “A lot of times when I play in those situations, I kind of like to stay in my corner, keep my heart rate down and focus on what I would do if I was at the table. I always take my time at the table. You have to cherish moment up there. Your opponent doesn’t have to give you a chance. That’s one of the hard parts of the game. You can watch your opponent break and run five racks in a row and there’s nothing you can do about it. Every time you’re up there you can’t waste a second.”
He said he would like to continue playing, but it is difficult when he is also working full time and going to school full time. The payout for pool is not very high, so it is difficult to make a living playing the game. Even the pros, he said, make more money through sponsorships and through gambling.
“If you want to learn it or think you’d like doing it, just keep doing it. I remember when I started and I thought I was terrible. After countless hours of practicing by myself I started to get better. When you notice yourself getting better that’s the best feeling. It gives you more passion and more drive to get better,” he said.
Shawn was one of the high school members who started the fishing club at Watseka Community High School. He doesn’t find he has as much time for fishing as he used to. “I was busy in high school,” he said. “Between sports, working, I played football, which was a lot of time in high school and I also shot leagues four or five nights a week. I played in Manteno, Gilman, Watseka, Ashkum, pretty much all around the county. I’d come home, get four hours of sleep and get up and do it again. I love staying busy. I look forward to every day and every event in the day.”
Now he is a union laborer for a concrete company and also attends Joliet Junior College where he studies construction management. He also is doing an apprenticeship for the laborer’s union. When he finished college he would like to be a construction superintendent.