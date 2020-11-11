Area residents will notice a familiar face when entering the city hall building in Watseka.
Joe Seibring, a citizen of Watseka, created a wooden sculpture of the Watseka Police dog, Tucker to be put on display.
"It came to mind to make a sculpture of Tucker after the police got a dog to try and clean up the town," said Seibring.
"I'm a member of the Watseka Neighborhood Watch and my daughter is an auxiliary police officer, so everything just added up and it made sense to make the sculpture of Tucker."
Tucker is made out of yellow pine that Seibring acquired from R.P. Lumber and took between three and four months to complete. Seibring said he's always enjoyed working with wood and feels as though it is time well spent.
"I was bored with computers and T.V. and I've always liked working with wood, so I started out making signs and stuff like that," he said. "Then, I found patterns and thought I'd try it. I made a wolf at the beginning of this year that I sold. After I did that one is when I started working on Tucker."
Seibring then described the process of making the sculpture.
"Tucker is seven 2x12's wide," he said. "So, I cut out each individual piece and matched them up, glued them together, and sanded them down."
Although he hasn't weighed the sculpture, he assured that Tucker does have plenty of weight to him.
Seibring is now in the process of creating two more dogs, a boxer and a Doberman pinscher. Those wishing to commission a sculpture from Joe Seibring can do so by contacting his Facebook page, Papa's Basement Crafts.