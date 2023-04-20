A Watseka house fire sent one resident and one police officer to area hospitals for smoke inhalation.
Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier said firefighters were called to 533 S. Third St., at 9:10 p.m. April 19, for a door of a house on fire.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 6:27 pm
A Watseka house fire sent one resident and one police officer to area hospitals for smoke inhalation.
Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier said firefighters were called to 533 S. Third St., at 9:10 p.m. April 19, for a door of a house on fire.
“Watseka Police Department arrived on scene first and were advised that there was still someone in the house that couldn’t get out,” Baier said in his report.
“The victim was in the kitchen area by the door and wasn't able to get out due to being in a wheelchair."
Baier said police acted quickly and went into the smoke-filled area and were able to get the person out of the house.
The patient, unnamed in the report, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital via Watseka Ambulance and later was flown to Loyola in Chicago for smoke inhalation.
Baier said a police office also suffered smoke inhalation and self-transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
“Watseka Fire was able to get a quick knock on the fire and check, for extension. The fire die trail up the all from the outside and got in between the walls.
“Fire crews were able to quickly identify hot spots and there was a bedroom wall opened and fire was fully extinguished,” he said.
Baier said there were no working smoke detectors in the house.
Fire crews were on scene for two hours. Watseka, Crescent and Riverside Ambulance responded to the scene.
The fire is still under investigation, Baier said.
