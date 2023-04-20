Fire

Firefighters were on scene for two hours April 19 after being called to a house fire that sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

 Photo by Carla Waters

A Watseka house fire sent one resident and one police officer to area hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier said firefighters were called to 533 S. Third St., at 9:10 p.m. April 19, for a door of a house on fire.