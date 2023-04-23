The three ponds in Watseka were recently re-stocked with fish.
The City of Watseka stocked the ponds April 19.
Public Works Director Loren Grosvenor said, “I don’t believe they have done this annually but I’m going to push to do it annually so we can do a smaller fish order just to keep up with replenishing the ponds. I think that’s a good idea so you are always cycling young fish and growing larger fish at the same time.”
There has been an increase in usage at the ponds and parks, he said.
“We’re constantly seeing an increase of families and kids and people fishing out there,” he said. “I think it’s a great activity for people here in town. It’s a great bonding experience.”
The pond at city hall received 450 fish on April 19, including catfish, bluegill and large mouth bass. Lakeview Pond received 1,500 fish, with 900 catfish and 600 large mouth bass. The boot pond on Veteran’s Parkway received 600 fish total with catfish and large mouth bass.
Grosvenor said he went through the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District to get the fish. The fish came from Andres Fisheries out of Indiana.
The total cost of then fish restock was $3,400.
“I think if we do this annually it will be a little bit less,” he said, “but I think it will be an inexpensive cost to continue seeing people out and about doing something positive.”
There are signs posted to let people know the daily limit of fish they can take. “We do have limits on how many fish you can pull out and what size fish.”
He said his crews treated the ponds earlier this year to help with curly ragweed that people found were a nuisance last year when they fished. “We’re trying to be ahead of that this year for improved fishing opportunities for everyone,” he said. “We’ll be putting our fountains in another week or so to keep algae down and keep growth going.”
Grosvenor said the parks in Watseka are very nice and people are using them.
“If we do an annual stocking and get it out there that we are stocking the ponds it can get more people out in the park. Maybe we will get to a point where we do a fishing derby or something.”
Lakeview Park will also be home to concrete ladder toss and concrete bean bag toss games soon.
“We will be setting those up in the next couple of weeks,” he said, noting that those games will be set up on the east side of the pavilion.
He said he and his son Emmett, 4, started doing a little fishing themselves last year. Emmett was also at the fish restock day. Encouraging a more family atmosphere and getting the city employees more involved in community activities is important, he said. “I think we are heading in the right direction.”
He said, too, that the city council is investing in the parks and activities. “We’d love to hear more from the community as far as what we can do in our parks,” he said.
Lakeview Park has an area that can be made into an ice skating area, which Grosvenor said he wanted to do last winter, but the weather was too warm. The area can also be used for roller-skating, which he would like to see happen. He said he is planning on getting some nets up so that it can be made into a rollerskating area.
He said a swing set is also going to be added to the playground equipment at Lakeview Park soon, noting that the walking path at the park is used quite often, too.
Those who have ideas to help enhance the park can contact city hall at 815-432-2017.