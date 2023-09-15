The Friends of the Library are hosting a book sale October 12-14
We will begin accepting books on September 25th. If you would like to join the Friends of the Library organization, annual dues are $5 and registration forms are available at the library.
The new StoryWalk Story at Lakeview Park is Yoga Bunny, by Brian Russo. See dates below to join us for Yoga in the Park. Carrie will be teaching a 30 minute family yoga in Lakeview park, suitable for all ages 3 and up! Bring a mat if you already have one, some mats will be available to use, first come, first served. Please note that Yoga will not be held in the Rain!
Choose Story Time on Wednesday or Thursday in September and October. It will be the same story time both days, but you can choose which day works best for you!
Week of September 18
Acorn Drop in Craft, all week while supplies last
Wednesday August 20th Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM
Thursday August 21st Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM
Thursday September 21st Kevin Lighty from WCIA 3 at 6:30 PM - Watch for more information!
Week of September 25
Pine Cone Squirrels Drop in Craft, all week while supplies last
Tuesday September 26th Yoga in the Park
Tuesday September 26th Baby Book Club at 10 AM
Thursday September 21st Kevin Lighty from WCIA 3 at 6:30 PM - This program is filling up fast please call (815) 432-4544 if you plan to attend. The maximum capacity is 75 people.
Saturday September 30, Yoga in the Park
Week of October 1st
Scarecrow Drop in Craft all week while supplies last
Wednesday September 13th Preschool Storytime- To be announced 10 AM
Thursday September 14th Preschool Storytime- To be announced 10 AM
There is an Annular Eclipse happening October 14th. The library will have Eclipse Viewing Glasses available, beginning October 1st, check back next week for more information.
