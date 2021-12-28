The Blizzard of Books Reading Challenge begins on Dec. 1 and runs through the end of January! There are multiple prizes! The Challenge is a combination of reading and activities that earn tickets into the prize drawings. Additionally there are smaller incentive prizes that can be earned along the way! Register at the library or on the Beanstack App!
From Dec. 27-30, the activity will be: Kid’s Drop-In Craft – Coloring
Sign up is required for this one and space is limited.
Reminder: The library is closed December 24 and 25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Jan. 3-8 is Construction Week at the Watseka Public Library. The library will remain open during construction. Patrons are asked to enter at the southwest entrance at the end of the parking lot during the week. There will be no activities at the library from Jan. 3-8.
From Jan. 10-15 the Kid’s Drop-In Craft for the week will be Paper Building Blocks.
Book Club #1 will be meet at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the library.
The Snow Preschool Story Time activity will be presented at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the library.
The Adult Craft Winter Wreath activity will be presented at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the library. Sign-up is required.
The Kid’s Drop-In Craft for the week of Jan. 17-22 will be Llama Weaving.
The Watseka Public Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
The Preschool Story Time Mittens and Hats activity will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
The After Hours Adult Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. The After Hours Adult Workshop: “New Year New You: Achieve Your Goals” with Certified Life Coah Tracy Kelch has the objective of helping participants gain confidence, define and find clarity of your goals and how they can be reached. The agenda for the workshop is to provide a mixer-meet style event while going over what a life coach is, discussing the meaning of self-confidence in everyday life and business and open mic time. Sign-up is required.
The library will offer a Family Fun “Noisy Day” from 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 22. The event will feature activities for all ages.
Adult patrons will be able to take part in the Adult Take Home Craft activity from Jan. 24-29.
Book Club #2 will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 24.