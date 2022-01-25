The week of January 24th there will be an adult take-home craft!
There are still a few Take-home STEM crafts for Kids while supplies last. If you missed llama weaving or paper building blocks, stop in to pick it up.
The Blizzard of books reading challenge ends on January 31 and prize winners will be announced on Feb. 1.
There will be a preschool storytime: Penguins and Polar Bears story and activities on Tuesday February 2. Also if you missed th indoor story walk, you will have a second chance to do it on February 2.
Fine Free February — We love you and we LOVE our books. The library will waive fines in February as long as the materials are returned to the library in good condition. If you previously returned materials but still have an outstanding fine, please come to the library in February. We will waive the fines when we verify that you have returned the material in good condition. Please return your books!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non-resident cards are also available for a fee.
Library hours are:
Monday 9 am – 6 pm
Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm
Wednesday 9 am – 6 pm
Thursday 9 am – 6 pm
Friday 9 am – 6 pm
Saturday 9 am – 1 pm
Phone: 815-432-4544
Fax: 815-432-4545