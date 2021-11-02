The first week in November features a STEM craft for elementary ages. The week of November 1st, it is “Toothpick Polyhedrons” and it can be done in the library or taken home. The week of the 8th we have Drop-in coloring for elementary students. Drop- in Crafts run all week while supplies last.
Preschool StoryTime is at 10AM. November 2nd, it is “Owls” and November 9th, it is “It’s Bedtime”
The Rules of the Road Class on Tuesday, November 4th currently has a waiting list. If anyone who has signed up is unable to attend, we ask that you call the library so we can fill your slot. You may also call the library to be added to the waiting list. 814 432 4544
Wednesday, November 10th is an early release day for Unit 9. We have an after school program from 2:00-4:00 PM. You may drop in to make Shrinky-Dinks any time between 2:00 and 4:00.
The Library is closed in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th.
Saturday, November 13th is World Kindness Day, stop in between 9:00 and 1:00 to get a small gift of kindness from the library.
November Schedule:
Nov. 1-6
Kid’s Drop-In Craft – Toothpick Polyhedrons
Nov. 4
Rules of the Road 10AM-12PM – Registration Required
Nov. 8-10
Kid’s Drop-In Craft – Coloring
Nov. 9
Preschool Story Time “It’s Bedtime” – 10AM
Nov. 10
After School Program “Shrinky Dinks” 2-4PM
Nov. 11
Library Closed – In Observance of Veteran’s Day
Nov. 13
World Kindness Day – Come to the Library for a Bit of Kindness
Nov. 15-Nov. 20
Kid’s Drop-In Craft – Harmonica
Nov. 15
Book Club 2 – 2PM
Board Meeting 5:30PM
Nov. 16
Preschool Story Time “It’s Family Time” – 10AM
Nov. 19-20
National Monopoly Day – Play Monopoly & Other Board Games at the Library
Nov. 22-Dec. 4
Kid’s Drop-In Coloring
Nov. 22-24
Board Games for Bored Days!
Nov. 25-26
Library Closed
Hours:
Monday 9 am – 6 pm
Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm
Wednesday 9 am – 6 pm
Thursday 9 am – 6 pm
Friday 9 am – 6 pm
Saturday 9 am – 1 pm
Contact:
Phone:
815-432-4544
Fax:
815-432-4545
201 South Fourth Street, Watseka, IL 60970