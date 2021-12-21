The Blizzard of Books Reading Challenge begins on Dec. 1 and runs through the end of January! There are multiple prizes! The Challenge is a combination of reading and activities that earn tickets into the prize drawings. Additionally there are smaller incentive prizes that can be earned along the way! Register at the library or on the Beanstack App!
From Dec. 27-30, the activity will be: Kid’s Drop-In Craft – Coloring
Sign up is required for this one and space is limited.
Reminder: The library is closed December 24 and 25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.