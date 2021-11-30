Please sign up this week (November 20-December 4th) for the Adult In-Person Christmas Craft that is December 9th at 10:00 am.
The week of November 29th, we have an adult decoupage Christmas Ornament Take Home Craft while supplies last. There are a variety of styles to choose from. There is also a Kids Santa Count-down to Christmas Calendar Craft all week while supplies last.
The Blizzard of Books Reading Challenge begins on December 1st and runs through the end of January! There are multiple prizes! The Challenge is a combination of reading and activities that earn tickets into the prize drawings. Additionally there are smaller incentive prizes that can be earned along the way! Register at the library or on the Beanstack App!
The week of December 6 there is a “Dress or Disguise a Gingerbread Baby Craft.” This is a paper craft, not food.
Preschool Story time on December 7 at 10:00 am also has a Gingerbread Baby theme.
Wednesday, December 8th there is a “Make and Take Snowflake” program after school from 2:00-3:30 (That is a Unit 9 early-out day)
Thursday December 9th at 10:00 AM there will be an in person Christmas Ornament Craft.
Sign up is required for this one and space is limited.
Reminder: The library is closed December 24 and 25