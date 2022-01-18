The library will offer a Family Fun “Noisy Day” from 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 22. The event will feature activities for all ages.

Adult patrons will be able to take part in the Adult Take Home Craft activity from Jan. 24-29.

Book Club #2 will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 24.

Library hours are:

Monday 9 am – 6 pm

Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm

Wednesday 9 am – 6 pm

Thursday 9 am – 6 pm

Friday 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday 9 am – 1 pm

Phone: 815-432-4544

Fax: 815-432-4545

The Watseka Public Library is located at 201 South Fourth Street, Watseka, IL.

