The library will offer a Family Fun “Noisy Day” from 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 22. The event will feature activities for all ages.
Adult patrons will be able to take part in the Adult Take Home Craft activity from Jan. 24-29.
Book Club #2 will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 24.
Library hours are:
Monday 9 am – 6 pm
Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm
Wednesday 9 am – 6 pm
Thursday 9 am – 6 pm
Friday 9 am – 6 pm
Saturday 9 am – 1 pm
Phone: 815-432-4544
Fax: 815-432-4545
The Watseka Public Library is located at 201 South Fourth Street, Watseka, IL.