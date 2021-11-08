The week of November 8th we have Drop-in coloring for elementary students. The week of November 15th we have a STEM craft; elementary age kids can make a harmonica. Drop- in Crafts run all week while supplies last and you can either do them at the library or take them home.
Preschool StoryTime is at 10AM and features stories and activities, families are welcome.
November 9th: “It’s Bedtime” and November 16th: “It’s Family time”
Wednesday, November 10th is an early release day for Unit 9. We have an after school program from 2:00-4:00 PM. You may drop in to make Shrinky-Dinks any time between 2:00 and 4:00.
The Library is closed in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th.
Saturday, November 13th is World Kindness Day, stop in between 9:00 and 1:00 to get a small gift of kindness from the library.
The Friends of the Library are having a book sale November 18 &19 from 9:00AM- 5:30 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM-Noon. It’s going to be a HUGE sale. Book donations have been pouring in! If you still want to donate books, kindly do so by November 13th. The cost of books is a freewill donation and proceeds benefit library programming.
November Schedule:
Nov. 11
Library Closed – In Observance of Veteran’s Day
Nov. 13
World Kindness Day – Come to the Library for a Bit of Kindness
Nov. 15-Nov. 20
Kid’s Drop-In Craft – Harmonica
Nov. 15
Book Club 2 – 2PM
Board Meeting 5:30PM
Nov. 16
Preschool Story Time “It’s Family Time” – 10AM
Nov. 19-20
National Monopoly Day – Play Monopoly & Other Board Games at the Library
Nov. 22-Dec. 4
Kid’s Drop-In Coloring
Nov. 22-24
Board Games for Bored Days!
Nov. 25-26
Library Closed
