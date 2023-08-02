A StoryWalk is being installed at Lakeview Park by the Watseka Public Library.
“StoryWalk is actually the brainchild of somebody in Montpelier, Vermont,” said library executive director Darcy Wallace.
“The original StoryWalk project was created by Ann Ferguson,” she said, “and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The first time I became aware of story walks was during the pandemic, when the started taking off. She created the original story walk and then people started emulating it during COVID because it was a way to be outside and reading and engaging with a story.”
She said they thought about putting up a story walk during the the pandemic that would be temporary but she said that didn’t work out. After COVID she brought up the story walk idea to the library board and they suggested talking to the city about getting it accomplished in Lakeview Park.
She said the city has been very supportive of the idea, as has the public works department staff, who have helped get the story walk installed.
This project is one of several the library staff have been working on.
“The main things we are trying to accomplish are to get people to think about their library. We are trying to get out in the community more. We are trying to get people into the library. We think sometimes people just forget we are here because we’ve been here forever. It’s one of those ways where people will find us in an unexpected spot and then maybe think to come in and get a library card,” she said.
“We are a city library so we are supported by city taxes. If you live within the city limits then you don’t have to pay an additional fee for your library card,” she said.
“That’s one of the main things we want people to understand is that they can get a library card, that they can come in, that we are doing exciting things. We are doing different things. We are trying to be really welcoming. We are trying to engage with the community. We’re trying to reach out to other entities within the community and partner with them when we can.
“People have a lot of options of things to do,” she said. “You have so many hours in a day. Maybe you want to get out and take a walk but maybe you want to but you’d really like to read a book, or you’d like to spend some time with grand kids or you want to just be out in nature. This covers all those things at once. You are multitasking in a good and fun way.”
Wallace said that because of the geese in the park, there are some fake coyotes, foxes and swans, to try and convince the geese are better places to live. “We just want to remind the public not to disturb the fake wildlife because it’s there to keep the geese away,” she said.
The Storywalk has 20 stations. People walk the path and read the story. Each station has two pages.
The first book is “Over in the Meadow” illustrated by Jill McDonald.
“We picked one that had really bright illustrations for the first one,” she said. “It’s a rhyming book that people probably know this “Over in the Meadow” because it was once a song. The fun thing about this one is there’s a QR code at the end so you get to the end of the story walk you can scan the QR code and hear the song. We’re decorating in the library to kind of get the same theme in the library.
“It’s a fun book. It talks a lot about animals. People will recognize it and they will be trying to figure out where they recognize it from,” she said.
Wallace said her overall goal is to make the library more immersive.
“A book is not just words on a page. It’s the ideas in the book. It gives you a chance to piggyback with crafts or piggyback with the artist or piggyback with the author. We like to take people of all ages and think about something not as a one dimensional object.”
Along those lines earlier this year they took the story “Peter Rabbit” and created a garden. Volunteers helped to sew vegetables to create that garden. “We’ve had tie-ins to movies and tie-ins to family fun days and all those sorts of fun things. We’re trying to show people that in a world where you could spend all day looking at your phone, it’s kind of nice to say here’s a book. I can enjoy this book sitting here but I can also enjoy this book thinking about this book, doing crafts about this book, getting in the park, whatever.”
She said the next book after this one will be “Yoga Bunny” and people will have an opportunity to do yoga in the park. “Each one will have a little something going on in addition to it just being out there to enjoy,” she said.
The ribbon cutting for the StoryWalk is at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3. The grand opening is Aug. 12. During the grand opening there will be some refreshments, balloon animals and other activities.
“I think people are just going to find it interesting when then get out there,” she said.
The plan is to swap out the stories every four to six weeks. Wallace would also like to put a guestbook for people to sign so they can track how many guests have enjoyed the StoryWalk.
Wallace said, “It’s really about getting people to know about the library and not think of it as some place you have to go and be super quiet. If you want to be quiet that’s fine, but we have other things going on. I especially would like to see more grade school children in here. I’m really hoping it stirs enough interest that we can get more of those kids in here.”
Wallace said the library’s summer reading program is always popular. This year there were more than 200 people who participated and they were of all ages. “I want it to be inclusive. I want it to be very hands on. It’s a good place to be. I have a lovely staff. They are very welcoming. We’re super excited about having people in the library and at then StoryWalk.”
Wallace said that the woman who came up with the StoryWalk idea worked with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont. Watseka was founded by a different person named Hubbard, who was born in Windsor, Vermont. The Kellogg-Hubbard Library is in Montpelier, Vermont, and recently flooded. “The whole basement of their library was flooded,” she said, noting she plans to have information posted about the library and flood relief for that library.
“I thought it was a small world that Gurdon Hubbard was originally from Windsor, Vermont, and the StoryWalk originates from Montpelier, Vermont, and I originate from Woodstock, Vermont,” she said. “It’s a small world.”
Wallace said she appreciates the city and public works and the collaboration that has happened to make the StoryWalk a reality.
“Our goal at Watseka Public Library is to make books come alive for people; we want to spark their imaginations and allow them to experience books in more than one way,” she said. “Our library is a public service and we want the community to utilize it. The StoryWalk is an extension of the library that can be enjoyed even when the library is closed.”