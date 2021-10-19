Oct. 1-31
Up All Night Reading Challenge on Beanstack for ages 14 and up. Read a mystery, thriller/suspense, fantasy and sci-fi novel to win prizes! For more information look on Beanstack or visit/call the Watseka Public Library.
Oct. 18-23
Kid’s Drop-In Craft Pipe Cleaner Ninja – All Week
Oct. 25-30
Kid’s Drop-In Craft Coloring – All Week
Adult Take Home Craft
Oct. 27
4-5:30 p.m. Ages 13-17 Halloween Program 4-5:30 p.m.
Oct. 29
1-2 p.m.: Superhero Program
Hours:
Monday 9 am – 6 pm
Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm
Wednesday 9 am – 6 pm
Thursday 9 am – 6 pm
Friday 9 am – 6 pm
Saturday 9 am – 1 pm
Contact:
Phone:
815-432-4544
Fax:
815-432-4545
201 South Fourth Street, Watseka, IL 60970