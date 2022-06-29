A longtime member of the Watseka Public Library staff is retiring after more than 40 years at the library.
Rosann Miller’s final day as a member of the library’s staff was June 30. The library will present an open house from 1-5 p.m. July 1 to celebrate Miller’s long career.
Miller has lived in Watseka for most of her life and spent time there when she was young.
“Even before I was of working age, I used the library,” she said. “I loved to read. I visited the old brick building in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s.”
Miller began her career at the library in the summer of 1975 as a college intern. She was attending college and majoring in elementary education with a minor in library science. Miller spent that summer working with the summer reading program at the library.
“Almost every summer since, I’ve worked here at the library during the summer doing the summer reading program,” she said.
After she graduated, Miller taught for a year and a half until she had her first child.
She started working at the library part-time with much of her responsibilities centered around handling the library’s children’s programs.
Miller said she gradually eased into the role of the library’s children’s librarian over the years.
For much of her time at the library Miller has present story time programs for children at the library.
“Over the years, with the encouragement of some great directors, I started conducting children’s preschool story times,” she said.
Miller said she started the story times in 1980 and continued them through to the present day.
Miller also took on the responsibility of selecting all of the library’s children’s books in the 1980’s and started at teen book section then as well.
Miller said she loves interacting with the children and the children’s books.
“I really love the children’s books and the children of all ages,” she said.
Miller also enjoys interacting with the adults that now use the children’s department and connecting the people who want a book with the correct book.
“The objective is to make reading fun and to make the kids want to read,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the summer reading programs and the preschool programs because they’re regular things I’ve done all the time. I wouldn’t have been here for 40-plus years if I didn’t enjoy it.”
Miller said there were years where the library drew more than 300 students to the summer reading program.
While times have changed and the number of children in the area has decreased, Miller said this year’s program has been building up a little bit more after COVID.
Since she has been at the library for so long, Miller often interacts with adults who she helped at the library when they were children.
Miller said one of the library’s board members was a student she worked with during summer reading programs years ago.
She said it’s fun and interesting to be able work adults she previously worked with as children.
Beyond working with children at the library, Miller said has great memories of her coworkers at the library.
“I’ve worked with some really dedicated people over the years,” she said. “The staff has been great.”
Some of these coworkers were college interns.
Miller said the library started having college interns beginning in 1982 and she would work with them.
She said working with these interns gave her a boost as they were interested and excited about working with the kids.
Of course, Miller has seen the library change in myriad ways through the years, especially when it comes to technology.
Miller recalled when they started putting bar codes in all the books in the 1980’s.
“And then, of course, we gradually started using the computers and the internet more and more and more,” she said.
Another major change was the big addition to the library in 2002-03.
Miller said the addition was spearheaded by the then-librarian, Diane Peabody.
“She put a lot of work into this and the library is much larger now,” she said. “And the children’s section, the children’s room, is so much bigger. It allowed us to do more programming and more varied programming. That was a great thing.”
Miller said the library has changed a lot from when she started there, recalling how excited kids were when she would show 16mm movies as the one of big programs they offered. She said the movies were a draw for students, with 50 or 60 kids crowded in a room to watch even though she said the movies themselves weren’t particularly exciting compared to what kids have to watch today.
“It’s changed a lot,” she said.
Even so, Miller said there is a growing interest in activities that aren’t related to technology.
She said the library’s crafts programs have become popular with kids who can either take them home or do them at the library.
While singling out a specific memory from so many years of working at the library was difficult, Miller said the opening of the new library addition was exciting and she recalled the painting of the mural in the children’s section.
Miller said she remembers the children in that year’s summer reading program had the chance to watch the artist actually paint the mural.
Miller thanked all the people she’s worked with and all of the volunteers who have helped with the children’s programming over the years.
“We couldn’t have done what we did without the volunteers,” she said.
Miller encourages people to use the library.
“I think it’s heading in the right direction,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a great a library in the future as well as it’s been in the past.”