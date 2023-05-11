The Watseka Police Department released information May 11 to the residents of Watseka about a scam that has recently been investigated.
According to police reports, police were notified that a resident had seen a property listed on Facebook Marketplace as a rent to own property. The resident was in contact with an unknown person about this residence, which ultimately led to the resident meeting with this person, who was described as a stocky male of unknown descent, at a residence in Watseka.
The unknown person then “showed” the residence to the resident as a potential place to rent to own. The resident later found out that the residence that they had viewed was unoccupied and was owned by another person who had no knowledge it was being “shown”. Police learned that the person “showing” the residence had asked for $300 in Walmart gift cards for rent.
The resident was also asked for her social security number, date of birth, address, and phone number. Police warn that if someone asks you for this information, or asks you to pay in Walmart gift cards, it is more than likely a scam. Police ask anyone that has recently experienced something like this to please call your local Police Department.