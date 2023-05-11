The Watseka Police Department released information May 11 to the residents of Watseka about a scam that has recently been investigated.

According to police reports, police were notified that a resident had seen a property listed on Facebook Marketplace as a rent to own property. The resident was in contact with an unknown person about this residence, which ultimately led to the resident meeting with this person, who was described as a stocky male of unknown descent, at a residence in Watseka.