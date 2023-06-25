On June 23 the Watseka Police Department was dispatched to numerous automated bomb threats at multiple area businesses.
According to information from Watseka Police, there were precautions taken and measures put into place to secure those businesses. Information provided so far does not include the specific businesses.
Businesses were evacuated and searched with the assistance of Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.
“At this time no bomb has been located and there is no threat to the local community,” reads the police news release. “The situation is under control and we appreciate your understanding and continued patience while the police department continues to investigate.”