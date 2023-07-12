Watseka Police department has upgraded to digital radios.
“We went with digital because there’s been a lot of issues with outside forces that are causing the current radio transmission to be distorted and unable to hear,” Chief Jeremy Douglas said.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 6:49 pm
Watseka Police department has upgraded to digital radios.
“We went with digital because there’s been a lot of issues with outside forces that are causing the current radio transmission to be distorted and unable to hear,” Chief Jeremy Douglas said.
“It was time for us. We had already started this process a couple of years ago,” he said. “We upgraded our portable radios and made them dual band radios, analog and digital. We already spent that money at that point for the eventual upgrade in technology. When we put the new car radios in they are digital and analog.
“We already had the car radios in place. We already spent the money on the upgrades, the only thing we needed to do was take one more small step and move forward. It was put on the forefront with the repeater went down.
“That repeater we had was the old analog system. It was matter of buy another repeater like we have now or go with a dual band repeater.”
He said once that was purchased, they started looking at what else was needed to go full digital. “Basically we just had to put a new radio console at the dispatch center and put a bridge network in,” he said.
The repeater was going to have to be replaced regardless, he said, and they had planned to purchase a dual band one.
The entire upgrade cost $5,400, he said, which came from COVID-19 money.
For a resident to pick up the digital transmissions on a scanner, he said, a person has to have a digital scanner, which is more expensive.
Douglas said the transmission is “crystal clear” and sounds like the people communicating are sitting next to each other.
He said other departments are upgrading their equipment to be able to communicate with Watseka Police and the police department is able to switch to analog to be able to communicate with other departments when necessary.
