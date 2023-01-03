The Watseka Park District will present Sorensen Wilder and Associates as trainers in the Active Shooter/Intruder Training Program that will be offered on Tuesday, January 17 at the Elk’s Lodge, 111 N. Third Street in Watseka, according to information from the park district. There will be two sessions and interested persons may register for either session as availability allows. The first session will be from 8 a.m.-noon and the second session will be from 1-5 p.m.
Active shooter incidents have risen 96.8 percent in five years. Is your workplace prepared? Is your school prepared? Is your long-term care center prepared? Is your hospital prepared? Is your House of Worship prepared? Is anyone prepared without training, without information, without a plan? This critical program from Sorensen, Wilder and Associates will aid participants in achieving a state of preparedness, understanding the challenges, understanding the stress and anxieties and perhaps give you the tools to protect yourself and those around you.