Youths attending the Watseka Park District’s After School Program have been learning about great artists from throughout history.
Some of the artists the children studied include Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Michelangelo, Georgia O’Keefe, Frida Kahlo, George Seurat and Pablo Picasso.
Not only did they learn about the artists, but they tried their hand at re-creating artwork as those artists would have done.
The lessons culminated March 9 when they presented an art exhibit for friends and family. The youths showcased their work, greeted their guests and led the attendees on a trip through the exhibits, discussing the famous painters and a little bit about how the youths were able to recreate the masterpieces. The children were wearing aprons that they designed themselves as well.
“(Art teachers) Miss Buffy and Miss Nancy do an artist a month (with the students) and the kids try do the same work as they see it. They create their own. It was turning out so well they asked me if we could do something for a show and I said ‘great idea’,” said Watseka Park District Executive Director Sherry Johnson.
While the exhibit was postponed a couple of months because of COVID concerns, with some social distancing and mask precautions the event was conducted at the park district March 9.
The Watseka Community High School art students also worked with the younger students and created portraits of the children.
“We can’t thank the high school enough,” Johnson said. “They came in and paired up. They hadn’t met the kids or anything. We had little sheets back and forth and that’s what they created. I am impressed beyond belief.”
Johnson said there are about 25 children who participate in the after school program on a regular basis.
After attendees viewed the artwork they were also treated to refreshments.