Watseka officials are exploring a way to fulfill some of the needs community members recently emphasized on a survey.
Watseka City Council members conducted a walk-through of the Iroquois Memorial Hospital east campus on Dec. 2. Members of the IMH board and other community members and business people were also in attendance.
“Nothing is etched in stone at this point,” said Mayor John Allhands of a possibility that the building become a multi-purpose facility. “We’re seeing if it’s worthwhile. We want to see if it’s worth pursuing. Through our community needs assessment there’s been plenty of talk about nightlife, recreation, dining and community involvement. One thing we are missing is a reception hall and community room.”
The community needs survey was conducted by the city in the past few months. More than 400 people responded to that survey.
The building is about 48,000 square feet. Iroquois Memorial Hospital COO and CFO Shawn Bransky said the hospital has been discussing getting all of its departments back on the main IMH campus.
“Timing coincided about the same time as the survey came back that the city did,” Bransky said. “We saw a huge opportunity that the residents wanted, as the mayor pointed out, leisure and recreation. So consistent with our mission of wanting to serve the community we kind of linked the two together and came up with what we are discussing this evening.”
The hospital has no timeline of being out of the building. “We’re under no specific timeline to get out of the building so we will work collaboratively with the council on a timeline,” he said.
Branksy also noted that the ideas are very exploratory, but he sees benefits of moving ahead if that’s what all entities agree upon.
Business man Roger Dittrich agreed. “I think it’s of benefit to the city and the county. We are the county seat and we need to be able to offer some of these things and we can’t do that,” he said.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to meet the needs of the community,” Bransky said. “It serves our mission of serving the community and marries that up with what the residents of the community and the county want and they voiced that on the survey.”
Allhands said the hospital has offered the building at a discount. “With the 40-plus square feet of this building, there’s a lot of multi-purposing that could happen,” Allhands said. “It shows the dedication of Iroquois Memorial Hospital to try to work something out for the citizens of Watseka. I think it makes a very huge statement as far as what kind of corporate citizen they are.
“It’s totally exploratory. We brought in members from the park district, the chamber, the regional schools, just for that purpose to see what kind of programming can be done,” he said.
An ad hoc committee has been formed which includes Alderman Darrin Rushbrook, Alderman Benny Marcier, Alderwoman Monna Ulfers, Alderman Mark Garfield, Michelle Meadows, director of Iroquois Area Regional Delivery System #370, Todd Oster from the park district, Cody Fredrick from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, Kerry Bell, Doug Geiger and Roger Dittrich. “We’re here in the county seat and we don’t have a reception hall since Celebrations closed. I think there’s plenty of multi-purposing that can be done with this building. Plus there could be a couple of tenants so some money would be coming back.”
During the meeting, several ideas were discussed as possible ideas for the use of the building, with the reception hall and community room being at the forefront of possibilities.
Allhands said there are people who have expressed interest in Watseka for such projects.
Alderwoman Jenny Musk asked if the building had been offered to anyone else. “Are we looking at generating some revenue, maybe a gymnasium, a daycare, something like that, where we are not absorbing costs as a town and we can generate revenue, taxes, jobs for people.”
Allhands said there are some businesses interested in the idea of multi-purposing options.
Marcier said there are some questions about the maintenance of the building and what those costs would entail and who would take care of those. Several present noted that a plan must be put together before a determination is made, which is what the ad hoc committee will work on. Garfield said he would like an assessment of the facility. “I do like the idea of possibly a multi-partnership of private and public,” he said. Keeping what tenants are there now is also important, he said.
Allhands said that the proximity of the building is such that whatever is established there could be within walking distance of other businesses and could generate some more revenue.
“Do we have all the answers? No,” he said. “I am asking for some vision. We’ve had these surveys done and it says recreation, leisure and economic development. This kind of falls in to that.”
Meadows said that IARC has been looking at a number of different options to help students. “All the schools are very interested,” she said. “They invested in me to come in and build programming. They understand the push for career technical education. Remember the old vocational classes? That’s basically what it is, except it’s much broader. It includes aviation, medical, construction, ag, business, computer programming, cyber security, culinary, welding everything. It involves a lot. Anything that can get kids a viable good paying job and not necessarily incurring the debt of a four-year college.”
She said the schools in the area are small and don’t have the facilities to do “new and innovative things. I’m scouting out facilities that area existing to build a whole trades area.”
She said back in the 1980s and 1990s the mindset was that college was for everyone. Since then it’s been noted that is not the case and the educational mindset has changed. She said she doesn’t believe now there are enough kids in the county to fill a full-time career center. It could be done on a part-time basis, and then could also offer adult classes for re-training and other educational opportunities.
The group agreed that the ad hoc committee will meet and then the issue will be discussed again Jan. 13 with the council.