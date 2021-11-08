Options Center for Independent Living in Watseka is adding some new programs to complement the offerings already in place.
The public is invited to find out more about all of the programs by attending an open house on Nov. 15 at the Watseka office. The event will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. that day at 130 Laird Lane, Suite 103.
“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and learn about Options and all the programs we have available,” said Independent Living Advocate Stephanie Todd.
“A couple of things we are trying to get going in Iroquois County are our support groups,” Todd said.
“Parent to Parent is a support group for caregivers and people with children with disabilities,’ she said.
The group meets the third Tuesday of the month, from noon-1 p.m. and is available via Zoom for those who cannot get away from work.
The other support group is for youths with disabilities ages 14 to 24 called Independent Crusaders. “They will be separated by ages,” Todd said. “Crew 1 is ages 14 to 17. Crew 2 is ages 18 to 24. It is a group for kids with disabilities who can come and hang out with other kids who are like-minded and have some time away from mom and dad for a little bit. We’ll be doing things like playing games and crafts and it’s just an opportunity for them to get together and have some peer support.” The dates are not set yet, Todd said, because they are still finalizing the group criteria.
Both groups meet at the Options office in Watseka.
A third support group is Abilities with Options is for adults with disabilities who are interested in having some peer support.
Those who want to participate in either or both groups should call Options at 815-432-1332 and talk to Todd.
Independent Living Advocate Kimberly Harwood said Options has several other programs.
One of those is the ramp program, which helps individuals who have steps and need assistance to go in and out of their homes. “We help them to get ramps built so that they can have safety to get in and out of their houses,” she said.
The ITAC (Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation) program is for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. The program provides amplified phones so they can hear better while on the telephone. “That way they can still communicate and have the ability to talk with relatives so they don’t lose that communication,” Harwood said.
The assistive technology program helps people who might need help in their homes with specific devices, like shower chairs, shower handles, and other items to make them more accessible and comfortable.
Harwood said people must qualify for the programs in order to receive the assistance from the programs, such as the ramps program. For the support groups, a person must identify as someone with a disability or be the caregiver or parent of someone who has a disability. Harwood said all the programs are free, once the criteria is met.
“We get grants to pay for everything,” Harwood said. “No one is obligated to pay for anything through us.”
Todd said, too, Options helps people fill out applications of all kinds: Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, LINK, SNAP and others. There is also a computer in the office for people to use if they want to fill out the applications themselves but need just a little guidance.
Todd said they are also very glad to help people find information and referrals. Todd and Harwood can help people get to the information they need for many different programs.
Harwood said there are also other programs that help people who want to learn new skills, like budgeting or how to advocate for themselves.
At the open house Nov. 15, Harwood said staff from the Bourbonnais office will also be present. There are other programs that are offered through that office, she said.
Todd said one of those is the Fast Track Transition Program, for students in school with an IEP or 504. “It’s a pre-employment transition service,” she said, noting it includes job exploration counseling, work based learning experiences and more. “This is a great program for those who are still in high school and wanting to prepare for the future.”
For most programs there is no cut off age for getting the assistance, especially the devices. The support groups have age criteria. For the personal assistant services, the cutoff age is age 60 then people are referred to senior services.
“We’re here. We want to help,” Harwood said. “If we can’t help you we can guide you to who can.”