Watseka officials said at the May 17 public works committee meeting that road work through the city will be done in three phases.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said he talked with Iroquois Paving Corporation representatives who indicated that the first phase, which was started May 16, will be from Tenth Street to the east junction.
It includes concrete, sidewalk pads, then mill and binder, he said.
The second phase will be from the Union Pacific Railroad to the Sugar Creek bridge and will include the same work.
The third phase will be from Union Pacific east to Tenth Street. “That will get everything downtown with the same setup,” he said. “I don’t know how they are doing the surfacing.”
The work has started, he said, with the sidewalk pads in the first phase area being done.
He said the surfacing portion will be last and IPC representatives have indicated the asphalt work will be done after Memorial Day.
In another matter, Cahoe said that there was a train blocking the Walnut Street crossing in the city May 17 for quite some time and backing up traffic.
“We cannot fine the engineer anymore,” he said. “But if we have a crossing guard at each crossing, we can charge a fee for that and the railroad is paying the fee. I think we start doing that immediately. Every time one blocks up our crossing for more than 15 minutes we call out auxiliary or fire or whoever. I think $250 an hour per man is very reasonable. I think we ought to direct our city attorney to do just that.”
Mayor John Allhands said he has talked with city attorney Joe Cainkar about such matters. No action was taken May 17.
Allhands said that he would like for the public works crews to take care of the weeding along the sidewalks through town from east to the west.
Committee members agreed that would be a good endeavor.