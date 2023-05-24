Mayor John Allhands told the Watseka City Council May 23 that there was a tax incremental financing meeting with other taxing bodies earlier that day.
Representatives from the school district, township, park district and community college entities were present to hear about why the city wants to extend the tax incremental financing district near the school.
Allhands said the TIF 3 is around the Martin Subdivision and Watseka High School.
“There are three projects we’ve been discussing,” he said. “The high priority would be the well.”
The city is ready to drill a new well behind the city hall building. A possible new well would also be in the TIF 3 area at some point. The well behind city hall will be paid with ARPA funds and there could be some money left to drill a well in the Martin Avenue area, he said.
“We have the road extension with a grant through the Feds,” he said, referring to extending Martin Avenue out past Heritage Woods to the courthouse road. There has also been talk of extending Ninth Street to Martin Avenue at some point. “That helps us probably in the area where we are going to put a well in,” he said.
The representatives are doing back to their respective boards with the information, he said.
In another matter Allhands said the city has acquired the old Penney’s building in downtown Watseka.
“I had a couple construction companies in (to look at the building),” he said, indicating they need an engineer report. Carlisle Group, which is working on the historic preservation district, said it would be $4,000 to $5,000 for them to do that report. Allhands said he is working with other firms to get some other bids to see if the building is worth saving or if it needs to be demolished.
Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs said that she would like for the council to do some brainstorming about recreational endeavors that could be done in the downtown area to bring people to town. The group agreed that in the coming committee meetings such discussions could begin.