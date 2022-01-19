The City of Watseka is urging residents to sign up for the emergency phone notification system Onecall.
According to information from Mayor John Allhands, “The city of Watseka has offered for the last four years a voluntary emergency phone notification system called Onecall. The city implemented this program as an addition to the regular media notification systems and our social media page to get emergency information to citizens like the event that occurred last week. This system can also be utilized with the occasional flooding events etc. We will invite residents and business leaders again to contact city hall and sign up by giving a contact number that you would like these emergency notifications to go to.
“Please contact city hall to sign up for Onecall by emailing citycouncil@watsekacity.org or calling 815-432-2711 or you can send a written statement with your water payment.”